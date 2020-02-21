Manish Sisodia Meets FM Sitharaman, Seek Cooperation For Economic Development Of Delhi

Ahead of introducing the budget in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday had a formal meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking her cooperation for the economic development of Delhi.

Manish Sisodia said that the Finance Minister has always been encouraging with reagards to the matters of the national capital, and requested for her constant support in the next five years. Sisodia, who is also in charge of the Finance Department of Delhi, discussed two significant issues with the Union Finance Minister.

Inclusion of Delhi in Financial Commission of India

Manish Sisodia asked FM Sitharaman to include Delhi in the Finance Commission of India, which provides financial support from the Centre to all the states and union territories of the country.

"Delhi has not been given any share in central taxes since 2001 by the central government. Whereas 42% of central taxes are given to all other states based on the recommendations of the Finance Commission. Until the year 2001, Delhi had been a part of the Commission, but a technical error led to its exclusion. I have discussed the issue with the Finance Minister," Manish Sisodia told the media.

Annual funds to Municipal workers

The Deputy CM also sought annual funds for the Municipal Corporation workers to improve their wages and salaries.

Sisodia said, "In the meeting with the Union Finance Minister, I also demanded funds for the Municipal Corporation Department in the same way as the Central Government gives (488/- per capita per year) to the corporations of other states. At present, no funding is received from the Central Government for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi."

"I also asked the Union Finance Minister to share the central taxes with Delhi so that work can be done more quickly to open schools, hospitals, to clean the Yamuna, arrange electricity water, etc," he added.

The deputy chief minister added that the Finance Minister has assured that all the concerns will be adequately addressed.