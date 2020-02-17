Delhi CM Kejriwal Takes Office; Sisodia Assures 'AAP's 10 Guarantees' To Be Implemented

Even as Arvind Kejriwal took office as Delhi CM, AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday expressed his happiness over taking office for the third time, and emphasized on the 10 guarantees given by Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to the media, he said, "I am very happy that I have been elected for the third time as a Delhi Minister. The government will work sincerely for the people of Delhi."

Talking about Arvind Kejriwal's 10 guarantees, Sisodia said, "We will start working on Arvind Kejriwal's 10 guarantees from today itself. Within five years, we will complete them. We will have to make a road map. We will sit with every minister and plan out. The ones which are short term, we will complete them immediately. The ones which are long-term, we will start working on them. All 10 guarantees are important."

In the last Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP cabinet, Manish Sisodia served as Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister. In the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, Sisodia bagged the Patparganj Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a relatively narrow margin of 3,391 votes.

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath

After registering a thumping victory in the Delhi polls, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, and then took office on Monday. Along with him, six other ministers - Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam took the oath.

Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in speech

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was sworn-in at the Ram Lila Maidan as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time on Sunday. In his speech, Kejriwal dedicated his victory to the people of Delhi. Calling himself Delhi's son, he started the speech by saying, "All of you call your natives and tell them that their son is now Delhi CM and there's no worry now." He added, " We worked for everyone irrespective of whether they are BJP or Congress members. Now the election is over and all two crore Delhiites are now my family."

He further noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence in the event. While concluding his speech, Kejriwal recited a popular Hindi song – 'Hum Honge Kamyab (We will succeed)' – and asked the audience to sing as well.

Arvind Kejriwal's 10 guarantees:

The 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' was released before the elections. Here is a list of the guarantees:

1. To plant over two crore trees to make Delhi green

2. To free the city from the web of wires and to provide electricity to each household through an underground cable. The party has also promised 24-hour pure piped drinking water to each house in the next five years.

3. To give world-class education facility to each child in Delhi.

4. Promises better health facilities to all.

5. To have the biggest and cheapest transport facility. He has promised over 11,000 buses and 500-km metro stretch in the city.

6. To control air pollution in the city.

7. To make Delhi garbage-free in the next five years.

8. To make the city safer for women. In the card, Kejriwal has promised to deploy 'Mahila Marshals' in Delhi

9. To provide proper water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorized colonies.

10. To give 'Pucca' houses to the people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Makan' scheme.

AAP swept Delhi elections

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

