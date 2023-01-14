Manish Sisodia Says 'CBI At Office Again' Amid Excise Policy Case Probe; 'Most Welcome'

As the probe continues in the excise policy case, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, informing that the 'Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was at his office again', said, the officials are 'welcomed'.

Republic learnt from sources in the CBI that a notice under Section 91 of Code of Criminal Procedures was issued for submission of a document related to the excise policy case, and its sleuths had visited the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's office to collect the same.

'Nothing will be found...'

Taking to Twitter, the elected MLA from Patparganj constituency listed the many steps taken by the Central agency so far, starting from raids at his residence to a search into his bank locker, and exuded with confidence, 'nothing will be found'. "Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi," he said on the microblogging site.

आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है.

इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023

Liquor scam

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Delhi liquor scam case. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. Thereafter, on August 30,his locker at a bank in Ghaziabad was opened and a search was conducted.

The AAP leader was summoned for questioning on October 17. When his grilling ended after nearly 9 hours, the elected MLA from Patparganj constituency alleged that the liquor scam case is a ploy to make 'Operation Lotus' successful in Delhi. In an incredulous claim, he alleged that CBI officials asked me to leave AAP failing which more cases will be registered against him.