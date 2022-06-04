'Manish Sisodia Will Expose Big BJP Neta': Kejriwal Makes Massive Claim Amid Jain's Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made a massive claim, stating that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will expose a big Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. This development comes days after Satyander Jain's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "The central government itself said in the court that Satyendar Jain is not an "accused". How did you become corrupt when there are no accused? Manish Sisodia ji will reveal a big leader of BJP today. He will tell the country what is the real corruption and how are the big corrupt."

Earlier, the AAP supremo had backed Jain and stated that he had himself seen the documents of the cases filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), while calling the case "false and fabricated."

ED arrests Delhi Home Minister

He further added that the AAP leader was arrested as a part of a political vendetta. "They lodged many cases against me as well....conducted raids but nothing came out because, in the end, it is always the truth alone that triumphs. I am confident that Satyendar Jain will be relieved soon too," Kejriwal had said.

Jain was arrested on Monday by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, which was based on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s disproportionate assets case. He was sent to ED's custody till June 9 by a Delhi court which stated that his interrogation was needed to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

According to the antimoney laundering agency, firms beneficially owned and controlled by Jain received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell firms against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Additionally, these funds were purportedly used for the direct purchase of land or for the loan repayments taken for the purchase of agrarian land in and around the national capital.

Meanwhile, over half a dozen portfolios allocated to Satyendar Jain, have been allocated to Manish Sisodia, according to official notification.

Delhi CM claims 'Centre to arrest Sisodia'

On Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal had predicted that the Centre will arrest Sisodia in a false case. The Delhi CM had claimed that he received this information through reliable sources which also intimated him about the possibility of Jain's arrest beforehand. Stating that Sisodia made the nation proud with his work in the education section, he contended that this was a ploy to stop the good work taking place in Delhi.