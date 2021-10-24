Frustrated with the Congress infighting in Punjab, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday, stated that he had never seen this level of anarchy in Congress through his 40 years political career. Tewari slammed the open defiance of AICC, colleagues squabbling publicly with each other, guttural language against MLAs amid the Congress upheaval. Congress has been mired in infighting since Navjot Singh Sidhu rebelled against ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh and now CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Tewari: 'Never seen such anarchy'

He also slammed ex-Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat's critique of Singh maintaining that he had great regard & respect for him. He continued, "Do we think that people of Punjab are not disgusted by this daily soap opera? The irony is that those who complained loudest of transgressions & aberrations were unfortunately & continue to be the worst offenders themselves," referring to Sidhu. He also stated that issues raised by the MLAs remained unattended.

"Manish Tewariji is a very senior leader of ours, very capable, intelligent. I have great affection for him. But he should understand the ground situation in Punjab. It is not just a matter of security, but also of continuance of a government. When the MLAs are revolting, the stability of the government is threatened… The honourable CM (Singh) had seldom called a CLP meeting, or addressed these issues with his MLAs," said Rawat in an interview to Indian Express.

Punjab turmoil

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi.

Later, Sidhu rebelled against Channi also after the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, but Channi has affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has announced that he will float his own party and eyes an alliance with BJP or Akali Dal factions.