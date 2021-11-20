Manish Tewari Slams Sidhu For Praising Pakistan PM: 'Imran Khan Is Not India's Brother'

After Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu sparked a row by terming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'bada bhai' (elder brother), now, party National Spokesperson Manish Tewari slammed the PPCC chief for his remark, stating that the Pak PM can never be India's elder brother after sending terrorists to the Indian soil and killing our soldiers.

Tewari Tweeted:

.@ImranKhanPTI may be anybody’s elder brother but for India he is that cat’s paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine that drones arms & narcotics into Punjab & sends terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K. Have we forgotten martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon ? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 20, 2021

Sidhu Calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'Big Brother'

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu again passed a controversial remark as he addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'big brother'. The Congress leader made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project. Sidhu had reached Kartarpur to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Navjot Singh Sidhu also said he has lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister. The remarks from Sidhu came at a time when Pakistan has been actively pushing terrorists in Kashmir as well as terrorist activities in border areas. Fuming at his bonhomie with the Pakistan PM, BJP I-T chief lamented that the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka preferred Sidhu to ex-Punjab CM and Army veteran Capt Amarinder Singh. Akali Dal too urged the Centre to take note of his comments.

This is not the first time Sidhu has stoked controversy with his affectionate comments to his Pakistan cricket peer. During the Kartarpur corridor opening in 2019, Sidhu had attended the event in Pakistan and heaped praises on Khan. Thanking his 'yaar dildar' Imran Khan for his efforts, he also sent a 'Munnabhai MBBS-style hug' to PM Modi lauding him for 'winning hearts all over the world'. Sidhu also attended Imran Khan's inaugural in 2016 and hugged Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa, infuriating most Indian polity.

Recently, as Sidhu rebelled against then-Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the Army veteran had quit the party citing humiliation over the repeated attacks by Sidhu and his government. He also warned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi against making Sidhu as CM, terming him an 'unstable man' and pro-Pakistan, endangering security issues in Punjab's borders. Sidhu had dismissed Singh's concerns and is now in a bitter feud with CM Charanjit Channi.