Manjinder Singh Sirsa Sends Legal Notice To Punjab CM Channi Over 'derogatory' Remarks

In a major development from Punjab politics, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday sent a legal notice to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for allegedly using derogatory words against him. He also demanded an apology from the Punjab CM.

What did Punjab CM Channi say against Sirsa?

On Friday, while addressing a press meet, Channi had claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had apologised to Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, calling him an "absconder".Channi had said, "AAP says I am doing drama. Arvind Kejriwal gave 'Mafinama' in court and said sorry to Bikram Singh Majithia and ran away. He is an absconder."

CM Channi also alleged BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was earlier in Akali Dal, brokered between Kejriwal and Majithia for the apology. He had stated, “The letter was not drafted in a day. Sirsa mediated the agreement between the parties. Kejriwal should give an answer. The cat is out of the bag."

Slamming the Punjab CM over his allegation, Sirsa tweeted:

Legal notice served to CM @CHARANJITCHANNI for derogatory words inconsistent with my actions and image. I demand an apology for his irresponsible statement. @ANI @thetribunechd @punjabkesari @ZeeNews @News18Punjab pic.twitter.com/ifotAQ0YX5 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 25, 2021

SAD leader booked under NDPS Act

On Monday, Majithia, 46, was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act on the basis of the 2018 status report of the investigation into drug racket in the state. The report was filed by anti-drug special task force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. He had earlier denied all charges against him. According to Republic sources, the legislator has reportedly gone underground to evade arrest. A Look Out Circular has also been issued against Majithia which prevents him from fleeing abroad. On Friday, the Mohali Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Majithia.

Image: ANI