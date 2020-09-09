Maratha Reservation: Fadnavis Blames Thackeray Govt's 'carelessness' For SC's Quota Stay

Disappointed by the Supreme Court's stay on Maharashtra reservation, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, released a statement vowed to 'better society'. Lashing out at the Thackeray government, Fadnavis alleged the reason for the stay was due to the MVA government excluding all parties in the discussion regarding the reservation. Listing out the struggle his BJP-Sena govt went through, he alleged that the Sena-led govt was not serious or prepared regarding the reservation hearing in the Supreme Court.

Fadnavis: "Stay due to Thackeray govt's carelessness"

He stated that the current govt's lawyer was not present at times in the hearing, while submissions too were delayed at times. He added that no backward class committee had been formed in the past seven months. Assuring the Maratha community that BJP was with them in their fight, Fadnavis vowed that he and BJP will work towards their betterment.

SC stays Maratha reservation, refers matter to larger bench

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court passed an interim order staying the use of Maratha quota for reservations in government jobs and college admissions in 2020-21. While passing the interim order, the top court also said that a larger bench will determine the validity of the Maratha quota. The Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, will take a call on the constitution of the larger bench, the court said in response to petitions that challenged the law, arguing that the total quota now exceeds the 50% cap set by the apex court. The top court also made it clear that PG admissions will not be affected by its interim order.

Earlier in February, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the Bombay High Court order upholding a Maratha reservation law while examining the constitutional validity of the law granting reservation for Marathas in education and jobs. The apex court said, however, that the aspect of the HC verdict allowing the quota with a retrospective effect, from 2014, would not be made operational. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has stated that 'Marathas are not eligible for EWS quota' in the state.

In June 2019, after a year of Maratha agitation, the Maharashtra Legislative State Assembly passed the amendment in the Socially Economically Backward Class Act including 16% reservation in universities and government jobs. The Bombay High Court upheld the decision but reduced the quantum to of the reservation to 12% and 13% for social (jobs) and educational purposes. This brought the total reservation in Maharashtra up to 72% along with the Economically weaker section (in general category) reservation of 10%, passed by the Modi government. Now, the Thackeray-led Aghadi government is preparing to introduce a Muslim-based reservation in the state.