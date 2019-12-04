Maratha Reservation Protest Cases Next?: All Cases Thackeray Govt Has Withdrawn

While the Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw cases against the Bhima-Koregaon protestors, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, on Wednesday has requested withdrawal of cases registered against protesters during Maratha reservation protests. He has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking the same. The Thackeray-led government has withdrawn a slew of cases against protestors.

BIG: Bombay HC upholds Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, reducing quantum to 12% for jobs and 13% for educational purposes

Aarey tree-felling protest

After taking charge, Uddhav Thackeray announced that no more trees will be felled in the Aarey colony, after his cabinet meeting. He added that construction will commence only after a thorough investigation is conducted on the project and a decision is taken. Moreover, he ordered to take back all the charges filed against the protestors who were agitating against tree felling by the MMRCL for Metro-3 car shed.

I had given orders to stop the metro car shed work in Aarey. When the trees were cut in the middle of the night, Mumbaikars agitated against the decision. They were detained & charged. I have given orders to take back all the charges filed against them.

-@CMOMaharashtra #Aarey pic.twitter.com/OtNcemeDcN — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 1, 2019

BIG: CM Uddhav halts Aarey metro car-shed construction & tree-felling till 'next decision'

Nanar Refinery Protest

After a massive protest over the Nanar Refinery project, which was touted to be India's biggest oil refinery, then-CM Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the project will be moved to another location. Now, the Sena-led government has withdrawn all cases against protestors who opposed the refinery, as announced by Uddhav Thackeray. Reports stated that this announcement was made by Fadnavis after sealing an alliance with Shiv Sena which had heavily opposed the location before Lok Sabha polls.

मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री. उद्धव साहेब ठाकरे यांनी आज नाणार रिफायनरी प्रकल्पाविरोधात आंदोलन करणार्‍या आंदोलकांवरील गुन्हे मागे घेण्याचे निर्देश दिले. pic.twitter.com/XevMHNGFOg — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 2, 2019

Sena says decision on contentious Nanar Refinery taken, even before 1st Maha cabinet meet

Bhima Koregaon violence

After NCP's continuous demand for the withdrawal of the Bhima Koregaon case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday has agreed to let go of the criminal cases filed against Dalit activists in the Bhima Koregaon case. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray clarified that the previous BJP-Sena government had ordered the dropping of charges against those who had not committed serious offenses. He added that this Sena-led government will probe whether that order has been implemented or not.

Uddhav Thackeray assures NCP leaders of dropping Bhima Koregaon violence case

Maratha reservation protest

Previously, in August 2018, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Maharashtra demanding reservations in jobs and education. While Pune and Aurangabad witnessed violent protests, demonstrations also took place in Mumbai and Thane. Succumbing to the powerful Maratha community's demand, then-CM Fadnavis announced ammendment in the Socially Economically Backward Class Act including 16% reservation in universities and government jobs. The Bombay High Court upheld the decision but reduced the quantum to of the reservation to 12% and 13% for social (jobs) and educational purposes. Now, Sena-led is mulling over the withdrawal of cases against these protestors too.