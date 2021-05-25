Massive Lakshadweep Row: Administrator Praful Patel's Decisions Irk Priyanka Vadra, CPI(M)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the Centre & the administration of destroying the heritage of Lakshadweep & harassing its population, and extended her support to the people of the Union Territory. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement comes a day after Congress and CPI(M) jointly demanded the recall of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel over his purported "anti-people" policies. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the people of Lakshadweep possessed a deep understanding of their natural & cultural heritage which they have always protected and alleged that the BJP govt was attempting to impose arbitrary restrictions and rules on them.

This comes amid the Administrator of Lakshadweep coming under attack for a number of decisions since assuming charge, which his political opponents are quantifying under the overall umbrella of 'changing the fabric of Lakshadweep'. This includes lifting the ban on alcohol whilst imposing a ban on the beef industry, as well as complaints over the handling of COVID, as well as other logistical matters.

The people of Lakshadweep deeply understand and honour the rich natural and cultural heritage of the islands they inhabit. They have always protected and nurtured it.

The BJP government and its administration have no business to destroy this heritage, to harass the people… 1/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 25, 2021

of Lakshadweep or to impose arbitrary restrictions and rules on them.

Dialogue sustains democracy. Why can’t the people of Lakshadweep be consulted? Why can’t they be asked what they believe is good for them and for Lakshadweep? How can someone who knows nothing about… 2/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 25, 2021

Claiming that 'dialogue sustains democracy', the Congress leader asked why the people of Lakshadweep couldn't be consulted before the Centre & the administration framed rules. Further, she demanded to know how a person who had no knowledge about the heritage could use his powers to destroy it, taking an apparent dig at Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vara referred to Lakshadweep as 'national treasure' & affirmed her support for its people.

their heritage be allowed to use his power to destroy it?

I extend my full support to the people of Lakshadweep. I will always stand by you and fight for your right to protect your heritage. It is a national treasure that we all cherish. 3/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 25, 2021

Congress, CPI(M) demand Laksadweep admin's ouster

In a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal claimed that Patel had imposed a series of "authoritarian measures" since his appointment on December 2, 2020. This includes the curtailment of the powers of elected district panchayats, terminating the services of hundreds of labourers working in government departments, lifting the alcohol ban and imposing restrictions on the traditional food habits.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal writes to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting him to recall Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel owing to 'authoritarian measures taken by him' pic.twitter.com/J8LyHm93Lq — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, CPI(M) launched a sharper attack on the Lakshadweep Administrator holding him responsible for the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The Union Territory, which did not report any novel coronavirus case during the first wave, scrapped its rule of mandatory quarantine for travellers and allowed them to enter by showing negative RT-PCR negative test reports. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan too expressed alarm over the reported unrest among the people of Lakshadweep.

Here are some of the issues flagged by CPI(M):

Unplanned and unscientific altering of SoP leading to a rise in COVID-19 cases The Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation seeks to ban the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products. This is an "onslaught" on the people who depend on dairying and growing bovine as means of livelihood Hundreds of casual and contractual labourers working in various government departments have lost their jobs Lifting the ban on alcohol consumption is intended to destroy harmony and trample the religious beliefs of the people The new administration demolished the sheds where fishermen used to keep their nets and other equipment for violation of the Coast Guard Act. This has caused huge losses The islanders have been asked to depend on the Mangalore port instead of the Beypore port for freight transit. This is aimed at severing Lakshadweep's ties with Kerala A new Goonda Act has been enacted despite the Union Territory having one of the lowest crime rates in India