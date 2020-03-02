Congress Says BJP MP Attacked Its MP In Lok Sabha; Aggrieved Neta Asks 'Since I'm Dalit?'

Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming that she was assaulted by a lady BJP MP inside the lower house, and sought immediate action over the matter. Reacting to the incident, Congress party took to Twitter to condemn the incident and took a jibe at the ruling BJP government at the Centre.

'BJP se Beti Bachao'

"It is a matter of shame that Congress MP Ramya Haridas was physically assaulted inside the parliament by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena. Sansad se sadak tak, BJP se Beti Bachao" (From Parliament to the roads, Save daughters from BJP), the party wrote.

It is a matter of shame that Congress MP Ramya Haridas was physically assaulted inside the parliament by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena.



Sansad se sadak tak, BJP se Beti Bachao.

In her complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Congress MP from Alathur, Kerala, asked if such things were repeatedly happening to her because she was a Dalit and a woman. She sought action against the BJP MP. “On 2nd March at 3 PM inside Lok Sabha I was physically assaulted by the MP Ms Jaskaur Meena. Is this repeatedly happening to me just because I am Dalit and woman?. I request you to take action against the said MP. (sic),” the letter read.

'Allegations are false'

Responding to the allegations by the Congress MP, BJP MP Jaskaur Meena said, "Allegations are false. As she opened the banner in Lok Sabha, it hit me on my head. I asked her to move ahead. I didn't hit or push her. If she says she is using 'Dalit' word then I'm also a Dalit woman."

'I am personally pained at the developments'

Expressing his anguish over the scuffle between BJP and Congress members in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till Tuesday, saying he does not want to run it under such circumstances. The House was earlier adjourned thrice as members from the two sides pushed and shoved each other amid the Opposition's protests against communal violence in Delhi, which has claimed over 40 lives.

As the House met at 4.30 pm, Birla said, "We must maintain decorum in the House. It belongs to every member. I am personally pained at the developments in the House. You are not pained. I do not want to run proceedings under such circumstances... Everybody should deliberate to ensure that the dignity of the House is maintained." He said senior members of the House should do their bit to ensure it runs smoothly.

(With agency inputs)