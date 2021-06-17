Mayawati Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over BSP Rebel MLAs Meeting, Says 'SP In Bad Condition'

Two days after expelled BSP MLAs met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, and BSP supremo Mayawati has lashed out once again at both SP and its chief, stating that the party is in such a terrible condition that Ex-SP MLAs who have now been expelled from BSP are being asked to rejoin the cycle-party by Akhilesh himself just to 'remain in the media.'

The ex UP CM took to Twitter and said, "The condition of SP has become so bad that in order to remain in the media, even former MLAs and small workers, etc., who have become ineffective in their area and expelled from another party are being called by the SP chief himself, asking them to rejoin."

1. सपा की हालत इतनी ज्यादा खराब हो गई है कि अब आएदिन मीडिया में बने रहने के लिए दूसरी पार्टी से निष्कासित व अपने क्षेत्र में प्रभावहीन हो चुके पूर्व विधायकों व छोटे-छोटे कार्यकर्ताओं आदि तक को भी सपा मुखिया को उन्हें कई-कई बार खुद पार्टी में शामिल कराना पड़ रहा है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 17, 2021

In the following tweet, she added, "It seems that the SP chief is no longer having faith in his local leaders, while investigating such people along with other parties, especially from the SP, only the right people are included in the BSP. which is well known."

On Wednesday, the BSP supremo had lambasted SP for trying to portray a split in her party and had tweeted, "The Samajwadi Party, which is an expert in narrow politics of despicable manipulations, malice, and casteism, is publicizing through the media that some BSP MLAs are breaking away to join the SP. This is an intense illusion."

The 9 expelled BSP MLAs in question are namely Hakim Lal Bind, Vandana Singh, Ramveer Upadhyay, Anil Kumar Singh, Aslam Raini, Aslam Ali, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hargovind Bhargava, and Sushma Patel who had been expelled ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in October 2020 as they were accused of collaborating with SP in a bid to defeat BSP's candidate Ramji Gautam.

Rebel BSP MLAs to form a new party?

On Tuesday, at least five MLAs suspended by the BSP last year met Yadav, triggering speculation that they may join his party. Handia legislator Hakim Lal Bind said he, along with Aslam Ali, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hargovind Bhargava, Aslam Raini, and Shushma Patel met the SP chief. After meeting Akhilesh Yadav, one of the expelled MLAs, Aslam Raini told Republic TV that the rebels will form a separate party ahead of the 2022 UP elections and that had met the Vidhan Sabha Speaker to discuss the formation of the new party and informed that Lalji Verma, a legislator who was also recently expelled from BSP would be its chief.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the month of February to March 2022 to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The tenure of the Yogi government elected in 2017 will end on March 14, 2022.