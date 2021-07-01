Mayawati Blames Both BJP & Congress For UP's Unemployment Inspite Of Record Low Of 6.9%

Lashing out at Uttar Pradesh govt, BSP Supremo Mayawati on Thursday, blamed the Yogi government fro rising unemployment among youth, forcing them to manual labour. Holding the BJP-ruled Centre and previous Congress governments for the current state of unemployment in UP, Mayawati said that apart from constructing party offices, both parties did nothing for the state. She warned BJP that if it progressed just like the Congress, India would never be 'Aatmanirbhar'.

Mayawati: Both Congress & BJP responsible for UP unemployement'

1. यूपी व पूरे देश भर में करोड़ों युवा व शिक्षित बेरोजगार लोग सड़क किनारे पकौड़े बेचने व अपने जीवनयापन के लिए मजदूरी आदि करने को भी मजबूर हैं तथा उनके माँ-बाप व परिवार जो यह सब देख रहे हैं उनकी व्यथा को समझा जा सकता है, जो यह दुःखद, दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण व अति-चिन्ताजनक। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 1, 2021

2. बीएसपी देश में नौजवानों के लिए ऐसी भयावह स्थिति पैदा करने के लिए केन्द्र में बीजेपी के साथ-साथ कांग्रेस को भी बराबर की जिम्मेदार मानती है जिसने लम्बे अरसे तक यहाँ एकछत्र राज किया व अपने कार्यकलापों की भुक्तभोगी बनकर कांग्रेस केन्द यूपी व काफी राज्यों की भी सत्ता से बाहर हो गई। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 1, 2021

As per Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, Uttar Pradesh's unemployment has dipped to 6.9% In comparison, unemployment rates in Delhi and Rajasthan 45.6 and 27.6 per cent respectively. Unemployment of other states are - West Bengal is 19.3 percent, Tamil Nadu (28 per cent), Punjab (8.8 per cent), Jharkhand (16 per cent), Chhattisgarh (8.3 per cent) Kerala (23.5 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (13.5 per cent) respectively. UP had recorded 17.5% unemployment in 2020, amid COVID lockdown.

UP govt has claimed that the Yogi regime's focus on MSMEs has helped bring the state's unemployment to record lows of 4.1% in March. "Under Mission Rozgar, different departments, institutions and corporations of the state are offering employment opportunities to the people. Even during the second Covid wave, the government left no stone unturned to provide jobs to a large number of youths using Migrant Commission", said Siddarth Nath Singh.

Recently, Mayawati announced that her party will not take part in the upcoming elections for Zilla panchayat president's posts. Claiming that the elections were unfair, she added that once BSP is voted into power in 2022, all district presidents will join BSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In 2017, polls were marked by tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief. Later, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.