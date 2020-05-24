Mayawati Holds BJP, Congress Equally Guilty Over Migrants' Plight, Highlights 'blame Game'

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday held both the BJP and Congress responsible for the poor condition of migrant workers in the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She alleged that while in power Congress has done hardly anything to uplift the poor and has not made any arrangements for them in their native places for earning a livelihood and forced them to move out of their hometowns in search of work.

"Neither the Centre nor state governments focused on migrants. When migrant labourers started dying of hunger and were not given wages by their companies, they started moving towards their states in desperation as they had no option. The BJP and Congress kept blaming each other and playing disgusting politics over the issue. However, these two parties are equally responsible for the plight of migrant workers amid the lockdown," Mayawati told ANI.

"Congress was in power after independence for a longer period at the Centre and in most of the states. People started moving to other states or cities when they had no employment opportunities in their nearby places. The condition of the weaker section was very poor. Even cases were filed against their leaders," she added.

She further lambasted Congress for claiming that BSP will soon join hands with BJP and cleared that her Party will not contest elections in alliance with BJP or Congress.

"Congres saying BSP wants to join hands with BJP. We condemn this. I want to clear that we will never contest any election in alliance with BJP or Congress," Mayawati said.

Mayawati slams Rahul Gandhi's 'migrants' Documentary Release

The BSP chief stated that video made Congress leaders seems to be less sympathetic and more drama, adding that had the Congress told migrant workers about how many people have actually been helped, it would have been better. Similarly, Union Minister Naqvi also criticised the video and stated that the Congress Party should instead help in providing a solution to the problems faced by migrants.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Instead of a solution, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are more interested in 'political pollution.' They should stop all this and instead be a part of providing the solution. The Prime Minister is leading from the front in these unprecedented times and the Congress is trying to create unnecessary confusion."

The Congress released a documentary film on Saturday on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with a group of migrant labourers last week, demanding justice for such workers who are walking hundreds of kilometres to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

(With Inputs from ANI)