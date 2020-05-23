Rahul Gandhi Faces Backlash Over 'migrants' Documentary Release, Mayawati Calls It 'drama'

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have faced severe backlash over the recent documentary released by the party on the former party President's meeting with migrant workers earlier. Bahujan Samaj Party's supremo Mayawati has also slammed the Congress Party and labelled it as 'drama' while Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed it as 'political pollution.'

The BSP chief stated that video made Congress leaders seems to be less sympathetic and more drama, adding that had the Congress told migrant workers about how many people have actually been helped, it would have been better. Similarly, Union Minister Naqvi also criticised the video and stated that the Congress Party should instead help in providing a solution to the problems faced by migrants.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Instead of a solution, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are more interested in 'political pollution.' They should stop all this and instead be a part of providing the solution. The Prime Minister is leading from the front in these unprecedented times and the Congress is trying to create unnecessary confusion."

The BJP too slammed the documentary released by the Opposition party and remarked that it is another 'theatrical.' Party spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, "It seems to have become a habit of Rahul Gandhi to go out there and present some kind of theatrical and then after that pass some sarcastic comments. If he really and if the Congress party really cared for the migrant labourers, the states where they are in power they would have certainly done some hard work and done something for them over them."

Congress releases documentary

The Congress released a documentary film on Saturday on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with a group of migrant labourers last week, demanding justice for such workers who are walking hundreds of kilometres to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown. At the end of the 16-minute long documentary, Gandhi says the government should immediately give Rs 7,500 to the 13 crore needy families through direct cash transfer.

