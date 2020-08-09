Mayawati Promises To Build Hospitals Named After Saints If Voted To Power In UP

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Sunday made a poll promise to build hospitals named after religious leaders including brahmins, so that the state is ‘better equipped’ to fight epidemics.

“In view the shortcomings of the state and the central government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the BSP government, if elected to power in UP, will build hospitals named after Parashuram - a symbol of the faith of Brahmin society and provide medical facilities in the name of great saints born into all castes and religions,” Mayawati said at a press conference in Delhi.

'Appeasement politics of SP'

Referring to Samajwadi Party leader Abhishek Mishra’s plan to install a 108-feel-tall Parshuram idol in Lucknow, Mayawati said the party is indulging in appeasement politics in order to earn the votes of Brahmins in the state.

“The fact that the statue is being installed just before the elections shows how worse their (SP) condition is. The society has faith that BSP does not just make promises, but also fulfils them. If people with vices wish to build an idol, we will respect their demands. There should not be any politics on Ram Temple either, as the matter is related to religion,” she said.

Commenting on the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mayawati said that if Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Dalit Ministers to the ceremony, it would have sent a message to people across the world.

The BSP chief also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government and said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to bring ‘Ram raj’ in a state which is dominated by ‘Jungle raj.’

