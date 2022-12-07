Last Updated:

MCD Election Results LIVE: AAP Takes Lead In Official Trends As Poll Goes Down To The Wire

The counting of votes for 250 seats of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi commenced at 8 am today. A turnout of 50.48% was recorded in the MCD polls held on December 4, which was lower than the previous election. While BJP which has ruled the MCD since 2007 is seeking a fourth term, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has predicted over 230 seats for his party.

Written By
Akhil Oka
MCD Election Results

Image: PTI

pointer
10:03 IST, December 7th 2022
AAP marginally ahead of BJP

Latest official trends show AAP is now leading on 114, BJP on 110 and Congress on 11 seats. Counting is underway for 250 wards.

 

pointer
09:58 IST, December 7th 2022
AAP & BJP in huddle

As the MCD poll went down to the wire, AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha and Atishi reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Meanwhile, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh reached the Delhi BJP office for a meeting.

pointer
09:54 IST, December 7th 2022
AAP takes a lead in official trends

AAP is now leading on 109 seats as per official trends whereas BJP is on 105 and Congress is on 9 seats.

 

pointer
09:50 IST, December 7th 2022
EC shows slender lead for BJP

Latest official trends show BJP leading on 110 seats, AAP on 100, Congress on 9, Independent 3 and NCP on 1.

pointer
09:46 IST, December 7th 2022
BJP & AAP neck-to-neck again

BJP & AAP are neck-to-neck in the MCD polls once again.

 

pointer
09:41 IST, December 7th 2022
BJP ahead in 105, AAP in 97 seats: EC

Latest official trends show BJP leading on 107 seats, AAP on 95, Congress on 9, Independent 3 and NCP on 1.

 

pointer
09:39 IST, December 7th 2022
BJP maintains 20-seat lead over AAP

As per the trends for all 250 seats, BJP is ahead in 132 seats- 20 more than AAP. On the other hand, Congress has taken a lead in only 5 seats.

 

pointer
09:38 IST, December 7th 2022
Leads in seats

  • Janta Devi from BJP leading from Bakhtawarpur

  • Promila Gupta of AAP is leading from Timarpur

  • Neelam Budhiraja is leading from Dhirpur

  • Lallu Singh is leading in Bhalswa

  • Congress' Mumtaz is leading in Seelampur

  • AAP's Timsy Sharma is leading in Jahangirpuri

  • Narendra Kumar Singh is leading in Rithala

pointer
09:31 IST, December 7th 2022
AAP-BJP gap narrows as per EC trends

Latest official trends show BJP leading on 106 seats, AAP on 78, Congress on 10 and Independent and NCP on 4 and 1 seats each.

 

pointer
09:27 IST, December 7th 2022
Republic reports from outside Kejriwal's residence

Republic's Suyesha Savant is reporting LIVE from outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence as AAP trails BJP in the latest trends from the MCD election results.

 

pointer
09:24 IST, December 7th 2022
Seat-wise trends

  • BJP's Usha leads in Karol Bagh

  • AAP candidate Salma Khan is leading in Zakir Nagar

  • BJP is leading in Azadpur, Dhirpur, Premnagar, Rohini-D, Kamla Nagar

  • AAP is leading in Abu Fazl enclave

  • BJP is leading in Vishwas Nagar

pointer
09:22 IST, December 7th 2022
BJP leading in 106 seats: EC

Latest official trends show BJP leading on 106 seats, AAP on 59, Congress on 7 and Independent and NCP on 2 and 1 seats each.

pointer
09:13 IST, December 7th 2022
Neck-to-neck fight between BJP & AAP

The MCD election is going down to the wire with BJP having a lead of just 5 seats over AAP as of now. 

 

pointer
09:07 IST, December 7th 2022
AAP confident of win

Speaking to the media after the initial trends showed AAP trailing in the MCD polls, MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party". 

 

pointer
09:03 IST, December 7th 2022
BJP crosses halfway mark: Initial trends

As per the initial trends, BJP has crossed the majority mark required to rule the MCD. 

 

pointer
08:59 IST, December 7th 2022
BJP ahead in official trends by EC

As per the State Election Commission, BJP is ahead in 66 seats whereas AAP is a distant second with 30 seats.

 

pointer
08:56 IST, December 7th 2022
BJP takes lead in MCD polls

BJP has taken a lead in the MCD polls for the first time with 125 seats.

 

pointer
08:56 IST, December 7th 2022
AAP maintains 5 seat lead over BJP

AAP has maintained a 5-seat lead over BJP as the counting for 250 wards is underway.

 

pointer
08:50 IST, December 7th 2022
AAP leading in 12 seats: EC

As per the State Election Commission, BJP is leading on 47, AAP on 12 and Congress on 1 seat.

pointer
08:43 IST, December 7th 2022
BJP leading in official trends

Latest official trends show BJP leading on 32, AAP on 8 and Congress on 1 seat.

 

pointer
08:42 IST, December 7th 2022
Trends for 210 seats put AAP in pole position

The trends for 210 out of 250 seats have put AAP in the pole position to have its Mayor in the MCD.

 

pointer
08:37 IST, December 7th 2022
Sisodia reaches Kejriwal's residence

Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia reached the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as AAP ids leading in the early trends of MCD Election results.

 

pointer
08:36 IST, December 7th 2022
AAP extends lead to 90 seats

AAP has cemented its lead over BJP as per initial trends. While it is ahead in 90 seats, BJP has taken a lead in only 75 seats. 

 

pointer
08:32 IST, December 7th 2022
BJP leads in 70 seats

In initial trends, AAP is ahead in 80 seats as compared to BJP which has a lead only in 70 seats. Meanwhile, Congress maintains a lead in only 5 seats.

 

pointer
08:29 IST, December 7th 2022
Visuals from a counting centre

Here are visuals from the counting centre at Mangolpuri ITI.

 

pointer
08:27 IST, December 7th 2022
First official trends

First official trends show AAP leading on 4 seats and BJP on 3 seats. Counting is underway for 250 wards.

 

pointer
08:25 IST, December 7th 2022
Initial trends project a significant lead for AAP

According to the latest trends, AAP is ahead in 45 seats whereas BJP's lead is only in 35 seats. Congress is facing a rout as it is having a lead in only 5 seats.

 

pointer
08:18 IST, December 7th 2022
AAP widens lead

AAP has widened its lead after surging ahead in 30 seats as compared to BJP's 25 seats. On the other hand, Congress has secured a lead only in 3 seats.

pointer
08:16 IST, December 7th 2022
Latest trends out

AAP has increased its lead to 13 seats whereas BJP and Congress are ahead only in 10 and 2 seats each. 

pointer
08:15 IST, December 7th 2022
AAP's momentum continues

As per the latest trends, AAP is in a neck-to-neck fight with BJP. While AAP and AAP are ahead on 9 and 8 seats each, Congress is leading only in 1 seat.

COMMENT