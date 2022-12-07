MCD Election Results LIVE: AAP Takes Lead In Official Trends As Poll Goes Down To The Wire

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Latest official trends show AAP is now leading on 114, BJP on 110 and Congress on 11 seats. Counting is underway for 250 wards.
As the MCD poll went down to the wire, AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha and Atishi reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Meanwhile, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh reached the Delhi BJP office for a meeting.
AAP is now leading on 109 seats as per official trends whereas BJP is on 105 and Congress is on 9 seats.
#DelhiMCDPolls | Latest official trends show AAP now leading on 109, BJP on 105 and Congress on 9 seats.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/OYguGITT03
Latest official trends show BJP leading on 110 seats, AAP on 100, Congress on 9, Independent 3 and NCP on 1.
BJP & AAP are neck-to-neck in the MCD polls once again.
Latest official trends show BJP leading on 107 seats, AAP on 95, Congress on 9, Independent 3 and NCP on 1.
As per the trends for all 250 seats, BJP is ahead in 132 seats- 20 more than AAP. On the other hand, Congress has taken a lead in only 5 seats.
Janta Devi from BJP leading from Bakhtawarpur
Promila Gupta of AAP is leading from Timarpur
Neelam Budhiraja is leading from Dhirpur
Lallu Singh is leading in Bhalswa
Congress' Mumtaz is leading in Seelampur
AAP's Timsy Sharma is leading in Jahangirpuri
Narendra Kumar Singh is leading in Rithala
Latest official trends show BJP leading on 106 seats, AAP on 78, Congress on 10 and Independent and NCP on 4 and 1 seats each.
Republic's Suyesha Savant is reporting LIVE from outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence as AAP trails BJP in the latest trends from the MCD election results.
#LIVE | Republic's @suyeshasavant reports from outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence as AAP trails BJP in the latest trends from the MCD election results; Tune in here - https://t.co/3XzGgkPXqN pic.twitter.com/zRrwTf2IqN— Republic (@republic) December 7, 2022
BJP's Usha leads in Karol Bagh
AAP candidate Salma Khan is leading in Zakir Nagar
BJP is leading in Azadpur, Dhirpur, Premnagar, Rohini-D, Kamla Nagar
AAP is leading in Abu Fazl enclave
BJP is leading in Vishwas Nagar
Latest official trends show BJP leading on 106 seats, AAP on 59, Congress on 7 and Independent and NCP on 2 and 1 seats each.
The MCD election is going down to the wire with BJP having a lead of just 5 seats over AAP as of now.
Speaking to the media after the initial trends showed AAP trailing in the MCD polls, MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party".
#BREAKING on #ResultsWithArnab | AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj reacts as AAP is trailing in early trends of #MCDElectionResults |— Republic (@republic) December 7, 2022
Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/Y6nj25JTS2
As per the initial trends, BJP has crossed the majority mark required to rule the MCD.
As per the State Election Commission, BJP is ahead in 66 seats whereas AAP is a distant second with 30 seats.
BJP has taken a lead in the MCD polls for the first time with 125 seats.
AAP has maintained a 5-seat lead over BJP as the counting for 250 wards is underway.
As per the State Election Commission, BJP is leading on 47, AAP on 12 and Congress on 1 seat.
Latest official trends show BJP leading on 32, AAP on 8 and Congress on 1 seat.
#DelhiMCDPolls | Latest official trends show BJP leading on 32, AAP on 8 and Congress on 1 seat.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/g1ovlYxipx
The trends for 210 out of 250 seats have put AAP in the pole position to have its Mayor in the MCD.
Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia reached the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as AAP ids leading in the early trends of MCD Election results.
#BREAKING on #ResultsWithArnab | Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia reaches the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as AAP leading in the early trends of #MCDElectionResults.— Republic (@republic) December 7, 2022
Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/1RU9TCurJ0
AAP has cemented its lead over BJP as per initial trends. While it is ahead in 90 seats, BJP has taken a lead in only 75 seats.
In initial trends, AAP is ahead in 80 seats as compared to BJP which has a lead only in 70 seats. Meanwhile, Congress maintains a lead in only 5 seats.
Here are visuals from the counting centre at Mangolpuri ITI.
Counting of votes for the #MCDPolls in Delhi began today at 8 am. Visuals from the counting centre at Mangolpuri ITI. pic.twitter.com/5EUUHWtHep— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
First official trends show AAP leading on 4 seats and BJP on 3 seats. Counting is underway for 250 wards.
#DelhiMCDPolls | First official trends show AAP leading on 4 seats and BJP on 3 seats. Counting underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/hYdtAFoNDY— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
According to the latest trends, AAP is ahead in 45 seats whereas BJP's lead is only in 35 seats. Congress is facing a rout as it is having a lead in only 5 seats.
AAP has widened its lead after surging ahead in 30 seats as compared to BJP's 25 seats. On the other hand, Congress has secured a lead only in 3 seats.
AAP has increased its lead to 13 seats whereas BJP and Congress are ahead only in 10 and 2 seats each.
As per the latest trends, AAP is in a neck-to-neck fight with BJP. While AAP and AAP are ahead on 9 and 8 seats each, Congress is leading only in 1 seat.