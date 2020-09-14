Meenakshi Lekhi, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Test COVID-19 Positive

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Ladakh's State President Jamyang Tsering Namgyal are among the 17 MPs who tested positive for Coronavirus in the mandatory test that took place before the monsoon session of Parliament. All MP's were directed to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the session. Earlier on Sunday, five members of the Lok Sabha tested positive even before the commencement of the Monsoon Session.

Taking to Twitter, Lekhi and Namgyal apprised about their reports and further urged people who came in contact with them to get tested.

After the routine Parliament test for COVID & genome test it’s confirmed that I have tested positive for the virus. I am currently in good health & spirits. I request everyone who has been recently in contact with me to get tested. Together We will fight & defeat Corona🙏🏽 — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) September 14, 2020

I was tested positive for COVID. My health is fine but I’m being advised to quarantine. Those who was in contact with me from last few days should self isolate and are advised to take the test at the earliest. — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@JTNBJP) September 14, 2020

Other COVID positive MP's include Sukhbir Singh, Hanuman Beniwal, Sukanata Majumdar, Goddeti Madhavi, Pratap Rao Jadav, Janardan Singh, Bidyut Baran, Pradan Baruah, N Reddeppa, Selvam G, Pratap Rao Patil, Ram Shankar Katheria, Satya Pal Singh and Rodmal Nagar.

Monsoon session begins; COVID protocols in place

The monsoon session commenced with COVID-specific precautions like- four large display screens, 6 small screens in 4 galleries of the House, audio consoles in galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals, polycarbonate sheet separating the Official Gallery from the chamber of the House. Touchless sanitizers have been kept at 40 different places within the Parliament House complex, and emergency medical teams and ambulances have also be stationed.

The Lok Sabha has also adopted a motion to do away with the Question Hour and private members' business. MPs have also been instructed to register their attendance through a mobile app, in an attempt to digitalize operations.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items).

