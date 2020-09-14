Monsoon Session 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi Seeks United Message For Jawans As LS Begins

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media after reaching the Parliament house. PM Modi said the Monsoon session is being held in unprecedented times because of the Coronavirus but all the MPs have chosen the path of fulfilling their duties and "I want to congratulate and thank all of them." The Prime Minister wished that the upcoming Parliament Session "be a productive one."

'We want a vaccine to be developed at the earliest'

"The Budget Session was cancelled because of the pandemic. The Parliament session is beginning at distinct times. There's Corona and there is duty. The MPs have chosen the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them. This time Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the Coronavirus crisis and the vaccine, PM Modi said, "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine to be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."

