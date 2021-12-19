In a shocking twist, the remaining 5 MLAs in Meghalaya Congress extended its support to the NPP-led government on Saturday. After 12 of 17 Congress MLAs switched sides to TMC, Congress legislative party supported the ruling party in the interest of the people. Congress recently witnessed the exit of ex-CM Mukul Sangma and 11 other MLAs merged the state unit with TMC.

“We have decided to offer our support to the government on the aspect of governance in the greater interest of the people of Meghalaya,” said Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh. Taking a jibe at the move, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked, "Congress and BJP part of same govt in Meghalaya?". In a similar vein, TMC termed it an 'unholy nexus', adding that only party Supremo Mamata Banerjee is taking on the BJP, no one else.

The @INCIndia legislative party has supported the NDA in Meghalaya!



When @AITCofficial was pointing out this UNHOLY NEXUS between @BJP4India & @INCIndia - Congressi snollygosters were sobbing.



India is WATCHING that ONLY @MamataOfficial is taking on the BJP, NO ONE ELSE! — Sudip Raha (@aitcsudip) December 18, 2021

Mukul Sangma quits

On November 24, ex-CM Mukul Sangma informed Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh that 12 of the 17 MLAs are set to join TMC. Speaking to Republic TV, Sangma said that he left Congress due to chalta hai ('it is ok', 'let it be') attitude, calling it the biggest flaw of the grand old party. Sangma also indirectly asserted that Congress is heavily dependent on Gandhis despite having many senior leaders. Moreover, he called Trinamool Congress the alternative to the grand old party.

"The party also has Congress Working Committee (CWC). Why can't we analyze and be scientific in our approach? If you are becoming weak and not finding the kind of outcomes then people slowly start losing confidence," said Sangma. All 12 MLAs have met Mamata Banerjee and joined TMC officially. While former assembly speaker Charles Pyngrope is likely to be TMC state president, Sangma himself will be TMC's legislature party leader and will focus on taking on the government head-on.

Congress Meghalaya crisis

In 2018, the incumbent Congress government led by Mukul Sangma failed to retain power despite emerging as the single-largest party in the 60-member Assembly with 21 seats. The rift in Congress came to the fore after Vincent Pala's appointment as the president of the party's state unit. Expressing unhappiness, Mukul Sangma claimed that he was not consulted by the Congress high command regarding Pala's appointment. Since retaining Bengal in May, Congress-TMC ties have soured as several top top-notch Congress leaders have jumped ship to TMC like - ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Sushmita Dev, ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, Kirti Azad.

