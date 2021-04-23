Meghalaya Guv Satya Pal Malik Condemns Centre's Attitude Towards Farmers Amid Impasse

In an embarrassment for BJP, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik condemned the Centre's attitude towards the farmers protesting against the three agrarian laws. Responding to a letter written by Charkhi Dadri MLA Somveer Sangwan, Malik lamented that the Union government had not even expressed regret over the death of nearly 300 farmers during their peaceful stir on the Delhi borders. Moreover, he accused the Centre of trying to divide and malign the farm movement instead of initiating talks. The Meghalaya Governor mentioned that he has already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the farmer stir.

Asking these top government functionaries to accept their legitimate demands, he made it clear that the farmers' struggle cannot be suppressed. He also told Modi and Shah that they are on the "wrong path" and that farmers will not go back empty-handed from Delhi. Additionally, Malik added that he would try to convince all the relevant leaders on the position adopted by farmers during his visit to the national capital in the first week of May. Besides representing BJP in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, he served as the J&K Lieutenant Governor when Article 370 was abrogated.

Here is Satyapal Malik's letter:

Impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the SC has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.

