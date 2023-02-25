Meghalaya Polls 2023: BJP's Ernest Mawrie Assures 'no Restrictions On Eating Habits'

Ahead of Meghalaya polls, BJP state chief Ernest Mawrie stated that there is "no restriction on beef eating" as it is the lifestyle of people there and informed that he too consumed it himself. There are states that have passed some acts but there is no such rule made in the country. Mawrie added that if BJP comes to power in the state their main agenda will be developing infrastructure in the state.

'No restrictions on beef eating In Meghalaya': BJP state chief Ernest Mawrie

"I cannot make a statement on the resolution adopted by other states. We are in Meghalaya, everybody eats beef, and there is no restriction. Yes, I eat beef too. There is no ban in Meghalaya. It is the lifestyle of the people, no one can stop it. There is no such rule in India also. Some states have passed some acts. In Meghalaya, we have a slaughterhouse, everybody takes a cow or pig and brings it to the market. It could be a hygienic one. So the people they have the habit," said Ernest Mawrie.

He added, "After coming to power, we'll develop infrastructure in the state. We will form a government with those like-minded parties that are against corruption"

The state BJP denied political parties' allegations that the saffron party is anti-Chirtian and accused them of spreading propaganda. He stated that as Meghalaya is a Christian-majority state they would provide more security to the community if they come to power.

"We will not impose any restriction on consuming beef in Meghalaya. If we will form the government, then it will be better for Meghalaya. We will give full protection to the Christians of Meghalaya. Eating habit is our culture, and BJP will not impose any restrictions on them. Many of us eat pork, beef, chicken, and fish. There is no problem with our party. We have not discussed anymore on this. There will be no restriction," Ernest Mawrie said, reported ANI.

He further exuded confidence that BJP will form the next government in Meghalaya. This time the people of Meghalaya want a change. As per our survey, we will get the magic number in double-digits and form the government," Ernest Mawrie said.

Meghalaya will go for polling in a single phase on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2. The Meghalaya Assembly election will be fought on 60 constituencies in 12 districts. Around 55 of the 60 seats are reserved for ST, while 5 seats are for general. According to the ECI, there are more female voters in Meghalaya than males. The total number of female voters in Meghalaya is 10,92,396 as compared to 10,68.801 male voters in the state. The first-time voters in the state are 81,443 that will cast their votes for the first time.