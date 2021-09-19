Mehbooba Mufti Claims BJP 'uses Taliban, Pakistan To Garner Votes'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of garnering votes using issues such as Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan. She said that the seven-year rule of the BJP has brought miseries to people of the nation and left the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir "destroyed." After a five day tour of Rajouri and Poonch districts, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM reached Jammu on Saturday.

Claiming that Democracy and India are in danger under the saffron party, the former J&K Chief Minister alleged that all "good work" done by Congress over the past 70 years has been undone by the BJP. She also accused the Centre of selling national resources and increasing prices of essentials to "buy or intimidate" Opposition legislators.

Taunting her critics, Mehbooba said that the mere mention of Taliban or the PDP's vision of self-rule triggers debates and discussions and makes her "anti-national" even as the focus should be on farmers agitation and inflation.

"Jammu and Kashmir are in trouble and so is the entire country…they say Hindus are in danger but they are not in danger and the fact it is India and the democracy which are in danger because of them (BJP)," Mehbooba said while addressing a rally in Jammu.

The People Democratic Party chief said that the BJP will start cashing on the Taliban and Afghanistan as the elections in different states come closer. She added that if the Taliban and Afghanistan don't work, the saffron party will bring drones and Pakistan into the picture.

"They will not talk about China which has intruded into Ladakh because they do not get votes by talking about that country. If you want to frighten people, talk about Taliban, Afghanistan, and Pakistan and do something here and there and seek votes," she said.

Mehbooba on Uttar Pradesh elections

On upcoming UP assembly polls, Mehbooba alleged that CM Yogi Adityanath failed to provide jobs, roads and schools. "The farmers' agitation, growing unemployment, inflation, and other issues facing the country should have been the focus of our debates but there is no discussion on these important issues. Since the elections in UP are drawing closer, there will be more discussion on Taliban and Afghanistan," she said.

(With PTI inputs)