Mehbooba Mufti Claims Centre Has 'Talibanised' Agencies As ED Grills PDP Chief's Mother

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's mother Gulshan Nazir on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to money laundering in Srinagar. The ED grilled Gulshan Nazir for nearly four hours as she was accompanied by her daughter Mehbooba Mufti.

After the questioning, Mebooba in a series of tweets lambasted Centre and alleged that the government has 'Talibanised' probe agencies.

"In New India, being summoned by agencies like NIA and ED has become a ritual for whoever disagrees with GOI's divisive agenda and policies. In my mother's case, the chronology is quite clear," wrote Mufti.

"The last time she received a summon was when the PDP boycotted the Delimitation Commission followed by another summon when I staged a peaceful protest on 5th August criticising the illegal abrogation of Article 370," Mehbooba added.

She took a dig at a certain section of the media and said "Unfortunately agencies like NIA and ED that should be working on serious cases are weaponised to harass and punish political opponents. GOI has Talibanised and subverted all institutions inc Godi media (sic) to the extent where instead of upholding the truth they peddle their lies"," Mufti further stated.

Gulshan Nazir and money laundering case

Nazir, the wife of former union home minister and ex-chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, had earlier been summoned on three occasions, a move which was termed by the PDP as a political vendetta against the party which has been opposing the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The criminal case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is linked to the recovery of at least two diaries by the ED after raids on an alleged associate of Mehbooba.

The diaries contain the details of some purported payments made from the chief minister's discretionary fund in alleged contravention of rules. These funds are alleged to have been diverted during the People's Democratic Party (PDP) rule in the erstwhile state.

A few lakh rupees from these funds are alleged to have been transferred into the accounts of Nazir and some others, and the ED wants to question her about it, the officials said as per PTI.

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: Ap/PTI/Representative Image)