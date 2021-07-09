Mehbooba Mufti Claims 'vested Interests' Attempting To Drive Wedge Between Kashmir & Jammu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday alleged attempts being made to reportedly create a wedge between the regions of Kashmir and Jammu for vested interests. Speaking in Jammu after arriving on a three-day tour, the former J&K CM criticised the current political, economic and social situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti wants ‘division’ in J&K stopped

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was received at the Jammu party headquarters with a warm welcome by the locals. Mufti is scheduled to meet party district units besides social organizations from across the region to assess the present situation. She was quick to point out her intent of travel and made it clear during her speech in Jammu.

Mehbooba Mufti said, "Kashmir and Jammu regions have always been economically and socially dependent on each other. The cultural and social diversity of this erstwhile state has been its strength. All attempts in the past to shutter this bond have failed." She also asked the people from non-political organizations to come forward in order to stop the "forces who are at play to divide people into cultural, linguistic and religious lines."

The former chief minister also met various deputations who put forth the problems being faced by different sections of society. During the interaction, Mehbooba Mufti said that Jammu faced the worst brunt due to the abrogation of special status on August 5, 2019, and that identity of the region was at stake currently. "Jammu is at the receiving end of all the measures taken by the present dispensation post abrogation of Article 370. Most of the orders issued in last two years have crippled the economy of this city, once known as the economic capital of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

'Jammu betrayed by the very people it voted for'

Speaking about the Peoples Democratic Party’s actions in the area, Mufti claimed that her party has always put the interests of the region above politics. She further claimed that it was the reason behind PDP undertaking the most unpopular decision of entering into an alliance with BJP after the 2014 elections. "However, the region was betrayed by the very people, who were elected to power by Jammu. Even today those people and organizations, who claim to represent Jammu, are compromising with every relevant issue of the region to please New Delhi," Mufti added.

