Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Attachment Of Farooq Abdullah's Properties; Draws DDC Polls Link

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attachment of National Conference chief Dr. Farooq Abdullah's properties by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday. Describing this action as "political vendetta", she contended that this was an extension of BJP's animosity for the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. While Mufti accused BJP of misusing investigative agencies, she asserted that the people had seen through this tactic and reposed their faith in the opposition alliance in the District Development Council polls which concluded earlier in the day.

Attaching Dr Farooq sahab’s properties is sheer political vendetta as was evident from the abuses heaped on PAGD by BJP. People of J&K were least impressed & placed their faith in the alliance.Using agencies like NIA & ED to settle scores shows BJPs frustration. https://t.co/W98SZv69iv — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 19, 2020

ED levels money laundering charge against Farooq Abdullah

The attached properties worth Rs.11.86 crore include residential houses at Gupkar Road, Katipora, and Sunjwan; commercial buildings in the Residency Road area of Srinagar; and land at four different places in the Union Territory. As per the ED, over Rs. 45 crore out of the JKCA funds was siphoned including cash withdrawals of Rs.25 crore. It has accused the NC chief of misusing his position as the JKCA president to facilitate the laundering of funds.

In a statement, the ED alleged, "Between years 2005 – 2006 to December 2011, JKCA received funding totaling to Rs. 109.78 crore from BCCI. Between years 2006 to January 2012, when Dr. Farooq Abdullah was the President of JKCA, he misused his position and clout by illegal appointments of office bearer at JKCA to whom he gave financial powers for the purpose of laundering of JKCA Funds. Investigation clearly brings out that Dr. Farooq Abdullah was instrumental as well as beneficiary of the laundered funds of JKCA."

The DDC election

The DDC election was conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, have enabled the setting up of District Development Councils, the members of which shall be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

