JKCA Scam: ED Accuses Farooq Abdullah Of Money Laundering, Attaches His Properties

In a significant development on Saturday, the ED attached properties of ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in connection with the alleged laundering of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association funds. The attached properties worth Rs.11.86 crore include residential houses at Gupkar Road, Katipora and Sunjwan, commercial buildings in the Residency Road area of Srinagar and land at 4 different places in the Union Territory. As per the investigative agency, over Rs. 45 crore out of the JKCA funds was siphoned including cash withdrawals of Rs.25 crore.

The ED alleged that 6 new bank accounts and a dormant bank account in the name of the Kashmir Wing of JKCA were used for parking of funds and siphoning of the same. It has accused the NC chief of misusing his position as the JKCA president to facilitate the laundering of funds. Moreover, the ED claimed that he was a beneficiary of the laundered money.

"Between years 2005 – 2006 to December 2011, JKCA received funding totaling to Rs. 109.78 crore from BCCI. Between years 2006 to January 2012, when Dr. Farooq Abdullah was the President of JKCA, he misused his position and clout by illegal appointments of office bearer at JKCA to whom he gave financial powers for the purpose of laundering of JKCA Funds. Investigation clearly brings out that Dr. Farooq Abdullah was instrumental as well as beneficiary of the laundered funds of JKCA," ED alleged in a statement.

It added, "Despite existing regular bank account of JKCA, six new bank accounts were opened for parking of JKCA Funds and siphoning of the same. One dormant bank account in the name of Kashmir Wing of JKCA was also made operational for the same purpose."

Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaches properties of Dr Farooq Abdullah valued around Rs 11.86 crores under PMLA in connection with the laundering of funds of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA): ED

Omar Abdullah reacts to ED's action

Reacting to this development, NC vice president Omar Abdullah claimed that his father had not received any official notice or documentation regarding the seizure of properties. Mentioning that the attached properties are "largely ancestral" dating from the 1970s with the most recent one built before 2003, he contended that they could not be classified as "proceeds of crime". Terming the ED's charges as "baseless", he asserted that Farooq Abdullah is in touch with his lawyers.

My father has seen the media reports regarding attachment of his properties in the ongoing investigation in to the JKCA matter. Not surprisingly the media was tipped off regarding the seizure before he had received any official notice or documentation. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 19, 2020

