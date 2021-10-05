Last Updated:

Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit ML Bindroo; CAS Ops On To Nab Terrorist

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the heinous killing of Bindroo, who was a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Bindroo medicate.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti condemned the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo on Tuesday who was shot dead by terrorists. Condoling the unfortunate event, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote in a tweet that she condemned the terror attack on Bindroo, who played a significant role in Kashmir by choosing to stay in the territory, even during the peak of insurgency when most of the Kashmiri pandits left the valley in a mass exodus. She further expressed anguish on the terror incident and said that such violent crimes had no place in our society. 


The terror incident took place on Tuesday night when reportedly some terrorists had shot one of the most famous names in the valley. Bindroo was reportedly killed inside his business premises in Iqbal Park region. The initial reports suggest that he was shot at point-blank and died before reaching the hospital. The police have started the investigation in the matter and the Iqbal Park area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

"Terrorists fired upon Owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off & search to nab the terrorists is going on," Kashmir police tweeted.

Pak based terror group behind the attack, terrorist identified

As of now, Republic Media Network has learnt that the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack. Last week, the Special Operations Group of J&K Police had arrested an active terrorist of the slain terror organization TRF. As per sources, the terrorist behind the murder has been identified as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf alias Raja, a resident of the Shopian district.

