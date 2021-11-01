Mehbooba Mufti Put Under House Arrest, PDP Claims; Police Cites Security Concerns

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader on Monday claimed that party president Mehbooba Mufti has been put under house arrest to stop her from meeting the family of a youth in Anantnag who was killed in cross-firing between security forces and terrorists last week. The PDP leader also claimed that the main gate of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's residence has been locked by police. According to the police, the PDP chief isn't being to go there due to security reasons.

Shahid Ahmad, a resident of the Arwani area of Anantnag district, was killed in cross-firing after terrorists attacked a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPD) in Shopian district on 24 October, police had said. The incident took place near the CRPF camp at Babapora.

Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest: PDP leader

Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest at her Fairview residence in Srinagar and was not allowed to go out, the PDP leader claimed. The former CM wanted to meet the family of Shahid Ahmad and offer her condolences. The party official claimed that the main gate of Mufti's residence has been shut and a police vehicle has been stationed outside to disallow any movement.

Ahmad's death had invoked sharp reactions from mainstream political parties in Kashmir and they had demanded an investigation into it.

Condoling Shahid Ahmad's demise, Mufi on 24 October had tweeted, "Another innocent civilian killed allegedly by CRPF in Shopian today. Its (sic) sad that armed forces show little restraint & operate with such impunity. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah, had said, "He was shot dead & his bag has no weapons or explosives, he’s carrying fruit & vegetables. This policy of “shoot first” will further alienate people. This is no way to make friends with the people or the youth of Kashmir."

People's Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone had said that the killing of civilians is highly condemnable. "Will there be a probe? Will anyone take responsibility? Such killings only widen the gulf between the state and the people," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: PTI)