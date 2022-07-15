'Mehbooba Wants To Vitiate Peace': Kavinder Gupta After Her Sister Implicated Yasin Malik

After Rubaiya Sayeed identified Yasin Malik and 3 others in her 1989 kidnapping case in court, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta lambasted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti for supporting Yasin Malik, the man who had kidnapped her sibling.

Rubaiya is the sister of Mehbooba Mufti and the daughter of late former Home Minister of India Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. Rubaiya Sayeed, who remained reclusive over the years, appeared in court in person, making a rare appearance.

Reacting to this development, Kavinder Gupta stated, "Rubaiya Sayeed, who is the sister of Mehbooba Mufti has accepted that Yasin Malik had kidnapped her. On one hand, Mehbooba Mufti is saying that wrong has happened with Yasin Malik and on the other hand her sister has said what is right." He added, "In this context, it is been proven that Mehbooba Mufti wants to vitiate peace by deliberately showing sympathy toward the terrorist. They (both the sisters) should sit in the family and decide. It is also being said that the kidnapping was done as part of a deliberate conspiracy result will be seen, but they should sit and decide in their family how they want to see it."

1989 Rubaiya Sayeed Kidnapping case

In the year 1989, Rubaiya was kidnapped by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), which was headed by Yasin Malik. At that time, her father Mufti Mohammed Syed was the Home Minister of the country. JKLF had demanded the release of five of its members in exchange for Rubaiya's release. Then J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah accepted their demands in agreement with the Centre, and the jailed militants were released.

Meanwhile, in the month of May, Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a Delhi court in a terror funding case, saying that the crimes committed by him struck the "heart of the idea of India" and were intended to forcefully secede J&K from the Union of India.