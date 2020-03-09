MF Husain's Rajiv Portrait Sale Link Between Priyanka Vadra & Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor?

Amidst the never-ending trade of barbs between the BJP-led Centre and the Congress party over who actually caused the current situation of the NPA inflicted Yes Bank, the BJP has managed to one-up the latter by digging out a sensational link between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Yes Bank founder and former MD-CEO Rana Kapoor through an MF Husain painting, at a time when Kapoor is being probed by the ED.

BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya alleged the link, claiming the purported sale of a MF Husain painting by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the arrested founder of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor. As per sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sold the MF Husain painting of her father Rajiv Gandhi to Rana Kapoor for Rs 2 crore, the proof of which allegedly was her sale amount being openly disclosed in her income tax return of 2010.

While the Congress had rubbished this, calling it 'fake' and a 'divisionary tactic', the claim is that when famous paintings go on auction, a sale between two people may hint at a connection between the buyer and the seller.

"Every financial crime in India has a deep link with the Gandhis. Mallya used to send flight upgrade tickets to Sonia Gandhi. Had access to MMS (Manmohan Singh) and PC (P Chidambaram). Is absconding. Rahul inaugurated Nirav Modi's bridal jewelry collection, he defaulted. Rana bought Priyanka Vadra's paintings," tweeted the IT Cell Chief.

As per the details recovered by sources, the portrait was indeed the property of the Congress party made during the Centenary celebrations. It was, however, allegedly not Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's property.

It is also reported that the selling price of the painting which was sold at Rs 2 crore was decided by Priyanka Gandhi herself and wasn’t analyzed by an expert. The sale of paintings requires certificates from experts for valuation. While Rana Kapoor has over 40 exquisite paintings in his possession, there is allegedly no certificate obtained from an expert for this painting in particular that he bought from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra which seems to raise questions over their connection.

