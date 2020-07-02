MHA Seeks Inclusion Of 'Transgender' As Gender Category In CAPF Exams 2020; Depts To Reply

In a step forward, the Union Home Ministry, on Thursday, has asked the security forces like the CRPF, ITBP, SSB & CISF in incorporating 'Transgender' as third gender category along with Male/Female in the rules of CAPF(AC) Examination 2020. The respective security departments have been asked to furnish comments so as to take a final view on the matter. This move to diversify the forces comes four months after the Supreme Court finally ordered setting up a permanent commission for women officers.

Rakshika Raj becomes India's 1st registered transgender nurse-midwife

MHA seeks decision on inclusion of 'Transgender' category in forces

Union Home Ministry has asked CRPF, ITBP, SSB & CISF to examine the issue of incorporating 'transgender' as Third gender along with Male/Female in the rules of CAPF(AC') Examination 2020; asks the forces to furnish comments to take final view on the matter. pic.twitter.com/QMU1ctaat9 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre as SC backs permanent commission for women officers in Forces

Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill passed

In last year's winter parliamentary session, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill was passed by both houses, despite opposition from the trans community. This bill makes a requirement for an individual to acquire a "transgender certificate" from the District Magistrate - making medical examination a pre-requisite to be certified as a 'transgender'. The bill also prohibits discrimination against a transgender person, including unfair treatment or denial of service in relation to employment, education, healthcare, access to public goods and facilities, etc. While Centre has maintained that this bill would provide a mechanism for social, economic, and educational empowerment of transgenders, the community itself claimed that the the term 'third gender' was problematic alleging a hierarchy between genders.

Transgender Bill becomes law with President's assent, despite opposition from community

Transgender employment in India & police forces

As per a study conducted by the National Human Rights Commission, about 92 per cent of transgenders are deprived of the right to participate in any form of economic activity in the country. The transgender community which consist of 4,90,000 people as per 2011 census have not been able to establish much of a presence in the police forces. With the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill in 2016, K Prithika Yashini has become the first transgender to be appointed as a police officer in Tamil Nadu in 2017.

Winter Session: Parliament passes 14 of 18 bills, Lok Sabha achieves 114% productivity

Moreover, in 2017 Kerala's Kochi Metro Rail Limited employed 23 transgender persons - but several has to quit their jobs due to refusal to accommodate them by their landlords. While several corporate companies are taking steps to provide jobs to transgender people, the country's Armed forces do not employ transgender people currently. Only 18 countries in the world employ transgender people in the Army, as per reports.