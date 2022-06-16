Mid-ED Grilling, Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Agnipath Scheme; Claims 'no Future Guaranteed'

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continue to grill him in the National Herald money laundering case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Centre over the Agnipath scheme. The Wayanad MP stated that the scheme would provide no rank and pension and further questioned the future prospects of the soldiers recruited after the four years.

"No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment since 2 years; no stable future after 4 years, no respect for the army," the former Congress president tweeted in Hindi. He added, "Listen to the voice of the unemployed youth of the country, do not take the 'agnipariksha' of their restraint by walking them on the 'agnipath', Mr Prime Minister."

न कोई रैंक, न कोई पेंशन



न 2 साल से कोई direct भर्ती



न 4 साल के बाद स्थिर भविष्य



न सरकार का सेना के प्रति सम्मान



देश के बेरोज़गार युवाओं की आवाज़ सुनिए, इन्हे 'अग्निपथ' पर चला कर इनके संयम की 'अग्निपरीक्षा' मत लीजिए, प्रधानमंत्री जी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2022

Earlier this week, the government unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme to recruit 45,000 soldiers in the three forces- Army, Navy and Air Force- on a short-term contractual basis. The age of recruitment for the 'Agniveers' is 17.5 to 21 years and up to 25% of these recruits may be absorbed for regular service. The scheme is aimed at cutting the salary and pension bills of the three services, which have been expanding rapidly.

Agnipath: Govt lists post-retirement job opportunities for 'Agniveers'

The Centre has announced a large number of post-recruitment employment opportunities for 'Agniveers' including high-priority to the recruitment to the CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) and Assam Rifles.

The government, mindful of the concerns over the future prospects of 'Agniveers,' has decided to launch 3-year skill-based bachelor's program for them. Under the program, 50% of the credits needed for a graduate degree will come from skill training- both non-technical and technical received by Agniveers.

The remaining 50% credits will be from courses covering a variety of subjects like languages, History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Mathematics, Public Administration, Commerce, Tourism, Agriculture, Vocational Studies, 'Jyotish' and ability enhancement courses in English Communication Skills and Environmental Studies.

Moreover, the Madhya Pradesh government stated that soldiers recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will get preference in state police recruitment. Haryana government has also assured that 'Agniveers' will be given priority for government jobs.