Mid-grilling By ED, Rahul Gandhi Slams PM's '10 Lakh Jobs' Order, Calls It 'maha Jumla'

Embroiled in the National Herald money laundering case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to create 10 lakh jobs in a 'mission mode' in all government departments and ministries. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi dubbed the move as a 'jumla', and remarked that the "Prime Minister is not an expert in creating jobs, but in making 'News' on jobs".

"Just like 8 years ago, youths were promised 2 crore jobs every year, in the same way, now it is the turn of 10 lakh government jobs. This is not a government of jumlas, it is a government of 'maha jumlas'. The Prime Minister is not an expert in creating jobs, but in making 'News' on jobs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

जैसे 8 साल पहले युवाओं को हर साल 2 करोड़ नौकरियों का झांसा दिया था, वैसे ही अब 10 लाख सरकारी नौकरियों की बारी है।



ये जुमलों की नहीं, 'महा जुमलों' की सरकार है।



प्रधानमंत्री जी नौकरियां बनाने में नहीं, नौकरियों पर 'News' बनाने में एक्सपर्ट हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2022

'Rahul Gandhi's Answers To ED Unsatisfactory': Sources

The Gandhi scion is currently undergoing his second day of rigorous grilling at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in New Delhi. Republic TV has learned that the Wayanad MP was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited and specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them.

Sources say that the Parliamentarian was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations provided by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.

PM Modi directs govt depts to recruit 10 lakh people in 'mission mode'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people, his office informed on Tuesday. Recruitment of 10 lakh people will be done by the Government of India in a 'mission mode' in the next 1.5 years, announced the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PMO said, “PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Indian government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years.”

PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

With this, the Centre has set a deadline for filling up 10 lakh vacancies by December 2023 for which all the recruitments of possible candidates shall take place within 18 months. Several Cabinet Ministers hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to recruit 10 lakh people in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “The basis of new India is its youth power. To empower them, PM Modi is working continuously. PM Modi's directive to recruit 10 lakhs in a mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth.”