Militants, Thieves Enjoying Biryani, Plotting To Spread Bird Flu: BJP MLA On Farmers' Stir

In yet another statement disregarding the protest by the farmers at the Delhi border, Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar has called them militants, robbers and thieves, adding that they are just enjoying 'chicken biryani'. Moreover, in a bizarre statement, he said that the farmers are conspiring to spread bird flu. This comes even as senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a few days ago that no statement that undermines the struggle of the farmers should be made. The farmers held their eighth round of talks with the Centre and said that they would not agree for anything apart from repealing the three farm laws. On the other hand, Centre has said that the next round of talks will take place on January 15 and that government will not repeal the laws.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar while speaking to ANI said, "Some so-called farmers are agitating. These so-called farmers are not participating in any movement but enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits for leisure. It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu. There may be terrorists, robbers and thieves among them and they may also be enemies of farmers. All these people want to ruin the country. If the government doesn't remove them from the agitation sites, then bird flu can become a big problem."

Inconclusive talks with Centre

On Friday, the 8th round of talks between Centre and farmers' unions concluded in two and a half hours without achieving any tangible outcome similar to the previous deliberation. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre during the talks. While the farmers maintained that they will not move from the protest sites till the three agrarian laws are repealed, the Union government refused to concede to this demand. In the previous deliberations, the Union government had agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use.

Farmers unions have announced that they will hold a tractor parade - 'tractor Kisan Parade' - in Delhi on Republic Day if their demands are not met. From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, 2020, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

