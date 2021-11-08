Min Nisith Pramanik Slams TMC, Says Mamata Banerjee playing 'double Role' Over Fuel Prices

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik slammed the West Bengal administration over petrol costs, saying that while there have been protests in the state over fuel prices, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has remained silent now that the prices have been slashed by the Centre. He claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is playing a double game when it comes to fuel costs.

Speaking to ANI, Pramanik said, "There were protests in Bengal for fuel price but the chief minister is quiet today (when prices have been reduced). In other states like Assam, Tripura, the government has reduced taxes, likewise, Bengal should do the same so that people don't have to go to Assam for fuel."

Nisith Pramanik slams TMC, says TMC played double role over fuel prices

The BJP has been stepping up its support for West Bengal. Following the election results in West Bengal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stay firm in support of the people of the state. Pradhan spoke to the media to give an update on the BJP's national executive meeting.

Pradhan said, "The BJP is standing like a rock in support with the people of Bengal. Nadda Ji today said that whenever elections will be held in Bengal in the coming times, BJP will fight to save Bengal in a democratic way, to restore ideal democracy in Bengal and will restore the faith of people in the Constitution."

BJP to hold meeting on strategy

JP Nadda, the BJP's national president, stated Wednesday that the party will write a new chapter in the state's history. The national executive meeting of the BJP is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda. The focus of the meeting is expected to be on election strategies in the seven states that will hold elections next year. In the Bengal bypolls, the TMC won all four seats.

Reduction in fuel prices

The national government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, on the eve of Diwali, providing respite to customers who had been stung by inflation and rising fuel prices. As a result, VAT rates have been reduced in various proportions in at least 22 states and UTs. On November 4, fuel prices across the country were cut by Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 per litre, while diesel rates were cut by Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88

Despite record-high fuel prices, this is the first reduction in central excise duties in over three years. Following the decision by the national government, numerous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states announced a cut in VAT on petrol and diesel in their own states. The VAT rates on petrol and diesel have been slashed by Rs 8 and Rs 9 in BJP-led states, respectively.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: ANI)