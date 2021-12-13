Last Updated:

'Mindless & Inhuman': Congress Condemns Terror Attack On J&K Police Vehicle In Srinagar

Two police personnel were killed and 14 others were injured on Monday after terrorists opened fire on their bus in the Zewan area of Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday, December 13, condemned the terror attack on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police personnel in Srinagar's Zewan area that took the lives of two officers and injured 14 others. 

In a statement, JKPCC spokesperson Ravinder Sharma expressed grief over the loss of police lives and injuries caused to several others. Terming the incident as 'mindless and inhuman', the JKPCC spokesperson urged the government to identify the gunmen for exemplary punishment. 

Ravinder Sharma expressed condolences to families of the martyred police personnel and prayed for the speedy recovery of injured personnel. He said that the J&K security situation has deteriorated to the largest extent and the government must take steps to contain the loss of lives.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has also condemned the attack and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He also offered his prayers for the injured.

J&K terror attack

Two police personnel were killed and 14 others were injured on Monday after terrorists opened fire on their bus in the Zewan area of Srinagar. Kashmir Police tweeted, "Among the injured police personnel, one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom."

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed anguish over the Centre's false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir. According to Mufti many attacks have been reported in the Union Territory and yet nothing is done about it.

2 policemen killed in J&K's Bandipora

In a separate incident on Friday, December 10, two policemen were killed after terrorists opened fire at a police team in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to J&K Police, the firing occurred in Bandipora's Gulshan Chowk in the evening hours on December 10. It was then informed that the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the attackers.

Kashmir Zone Police had said in a tweet, "Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. In this terror incident, two police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured and attained martyrdom".

(Image: ANI/PTI)

