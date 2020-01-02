Missionary School Kids Get Through IIT, Go Abroad, Eat Beef: Giriraj Singh Advocates Gita

Stoking yet another controversy, Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh on Thursday has said that children studying in missionary schools start eating beef after they travel to other countries.Making this bizarre statement, Singh in Begusarai has said that chants from Bhagwad Gita should be taught to students in private schools. He also added that students eat beef because they have not been taught about culture and tradition. The Begusarai MP was addressing an inauguration programme at his constituency where he has also urged for Hanuman Chalisa chants in private schools in order to inculcate traditional values.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh: Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools,we send our children to missionary schools, they get through IIT,become engineers,go abroad and most of them start eating beef.Why? Because we did not teach them our culture and traditional values. (1.1.20) pic.twitter.com/p5zHWfY3Uo — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

Earlier in September, in a bid to boost India's milk production, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh, stirred controversy while addressing a rally in Nagpur, claiming that the Centre will set up a cow factory. He further claimed that using 'technology superior to IVF' they will inject cows to produce milk. Touting India's milk revolution Singh pronounced that he will solve issues related to cows unable to give milk using embryo-transplant. He said that this would accelerate India's pathway to the global milk market.

"Within three years, we will ensure that no Vidarbha's youth who are involved in cattle-rearing will face issues with cows not producing milk. We will establish a cow factory which will produce cows. People will ask how is this possible. We will use technology superior to embryo-transplant. Those cows unable to give milk will be injected with an embryo through IVF of those cows which give 20-litre milk. We will bring about such a revolution that Indian milk will be priced the best compared to world milk prices," he said.

