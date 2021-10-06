'Misuse Of Power': Sharad Pawar Likens Lakhimpur Violence To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Comparing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday demanded a probe by Supreme Court. Fuming over Centre and Uttar Pradesh Government, the NCP leader said that they are 'misusing their power'. Speaking in New Delhi, Pawar assured the protesting farmers that they are not alone as the opposition is with them.

Sharad Pawar, in his address also claimed that the farmers were protesting peacefully while the Government tried to crush their demands.

"Whether it is Central Government or Uttar Pradesh administration, they are not sensitive at all. The kind of condition that was formulated in Jallianwala Bagh, we are observing a similar situation in Uttar Pradesh. Today or tomorrow, they will have to pay a heavy price for it. I only want to add that they would not succeed in containing the farmers’ voice. Farmers from the entire country are united and will fight against this abuse of power by those sitting in government,” added the NCP leader.

A similar comparison was earlier drawn by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi when he asserted, 'the incident at Lakhimpur Kheri has brought back horrendous memories of Jallianwala Bagh. Those who massacred the farmers are roaming free while Priyanka Gandhi has been detained illegally'.

In a tweet, the NCP leader additionally claimed that the January 26 violence was an attack on farmers.

अपनी मांगो के लिए किसान दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे है। आंदोलन शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से चल रहा है। हालांकि, 26 जनवरी को उन पर हमला किया गया जिस की प्रतिक्रिया पूरे देश में फैल गई। लोकतंत्र में आपको शांति से बोलने का अधिकार है।#LakhimpurKheriViolence — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 5, 2021

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT takes over probe

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) took over the investigation of the violence on Tuesday Meanwhile, the accused Ajay Mishra had also made it clear that neither he nor his son Ashish was present at the site of the incident. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has also clarified that the law will take its course in the matter and that the accused will not be spared. The minister noted that he has seen several videos relating to the incident. Eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, October 3. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a statement claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, while three farmers died after being overrun by the vehicles of his convoy. Later, the BJP workers and a driver was lynched to death, claimed Ajay Mishra.