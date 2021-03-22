Mithun Chakraborty Enlists Name In West Bengal Voters' List Ahead Of Polls

Within 2 weeks after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Brigade rally in Kolkata, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has got his name enrolled as a voter in West Bengal. A senior leader of West Bengal's BJP unit familiar with this latest development informed that Mithun Chakraborty's name has been enrolled as a voter of Kashipur-Belgachhia Assembly constituency in Kolkata, with his sister Sharmishta Sarkar's residential address on Raja Manindra Roy Road in north Kolkata as his address.

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

Actor Mithun Chakraborty's induction into the BJP had sent ripples across the political spectrum after he issued a direct threat to the Opposition saying that he would finish his critics in 'one bite' like a 'Cobra.' Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, he had given a new twist to his own movie dialogue saying, "I am not 'Jol Dhora', I am not 'Bele Bora', I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan -- Ek chhobole chhobi."

Openly accepting his tumultuous political history and his brief stint with the Naxal movement as a young boy, he said that it had been his long-standing dream to work for the upliftment of the poor people and Bengal. "I had always dreamt that I will achieve something in life, but never thought that being a person who was born in a very small place would one day share the stage with the Prime Minister of the biggest democracy in the world," he said. READ | After joining BJP, Mithun Chakraborty gets Y+ VIP security cover to campaign in WB

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming West Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

(Image: PTI)

Within 2 weeks of joining BJP, actor Mithun Chakaborty becomes Bengal's voter form Kolkata