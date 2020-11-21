MK Alagiri Loyalist & Ex-DMK MP To Meet Amit Shah During Chennai Visit, Likely To Join BJP

Expelled leader and former DMK leader MK Alagiri loyalist and ex-MP KP Ramalingam will reportedly meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday during the senior BJP leader's two-day visit to Chennai in the run-up to the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Amid speculations of MK Alagiri joining hands with the BJP to fight the upcoming polls, reports have suggested that KP Ramalingam, DMK's former Farmers Wing secretary who was expelled from the party in April, has sought a meeting with Amit Shah. Reports also suggested that KP Ramalingam is likely to join the BJP on Saturday, ahead of Amit Shah's arrival in Chennai. This comes after MK Alagiri categorically stated that he had no plans of beginning a new political party in the state.

Alagiri denies flaunting new party

With several speculations floating around the creation of a new party by late M Karunanidhi's elder son ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls, MK Alagiri has categorically denied all the rumours. Confirming that no decision has been taken yet, Alagiri has stated that he will consult his party cadre and then announce the formation if there is. He has also denied the speculated meeting between him and the Union Minister Amit Shah, who is set to visit Chennai on November 21.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, MK Alagiri said, "There is nothing like that (on forming a new party). Whatever it is, I have already told you all that I will take any new good step further only after consulting with my cadres. All those are rumours and it is false. He (BJP Murugan) has said it, he has given his advice and that is great."

"Whether I start a party or no, maybe, I will consult with my party people and then do it," Alagiri added.

Amit Shah's Chennai visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to land in Chennai for his two-day visit to the southern state of Tamil Nadu today. Home Minister Shah will inaugurate a series of developmental projects and meeting representatives of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit and senior leaders of ally AIADMK. The senior BJP leader's visit to Chennai comes as political parties in the state have sounded the poll bugle for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections set to be held in May 2021.

Home Minister Amit Shah will kick-off his visit by paying floral tributes to veteran AIADMK icons and ex-CMs MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa at the Kalaivanar Arangam at 4.30 pm after which he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental projects, including the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-3. He is also expected to meet Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Pannerselvam at Kalaivanar Arangam. Following his participation in the event, the senior BJP leader is scheduled to chair a meeting with the Tamil Nadu BJP unit's office bearers and district presidents to chalk out the poll strategies for the upcoming polls. Speculations of a meeting between Amit Shah and Superstar Rajinikanth are also rife although there has been no confirmation yet.

