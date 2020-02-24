DMK's MK Stalin Claims Police Inaction In Pollachi Case Due To AIADMK People's Involvement

DMK Chief MK Stalin on Sunday attacked the ruling AIADMK over the Pollachi sexual assault case which was uncovered in February 2019 alleging that the Tamil Nadu police failed to take action due to involvement of some of the AIADMK members.

The DMK chief while addressing an event said, "The Edappadi regime, which is responsible for the Pollachi incident and the death of Subhashree, is ineligible to speak about the safety of women and children. Also, there is no full investigation into criminal cases against women. The perpetrators are on the run."

He also alleged the role of Deputy Speaker Jayaram's son in the Pollachi case. "The police did not take action in the Pollachi case as there was the involvement of the ruling party people. Deputy Speaker Jayaraman's son is involved in the Pollachi incident," he alleged. However, the victim and her family members reportedly said they were supported by Jayaram since the beginning when the matter came to light.

Stalin has given assurance that the case will be thoroughly investigated if his party comes to power in the state after Assembly elections in 2021.

"The crime against girls has increased by 250 per cent in 3 years. All ministers, including the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, have been accused of bribery, corruption, robbery, arson, and firing," added Stalin.

"Rs 1 lakh crore debt in the DMK regime has now increased to Rs 4.56 lakh crore. There is only borrowing and looting and there is no growth in the state," he said.

Pollachi sexual assault case

A 19-year-old student was sexually assaulted by her acquaintances. The accused threatened and extorted her for quite some time after which she confided in her family about the sexual assault incident. The victim's family's intervention and initial investigation then led to the unearthing of a sexual violence and extortion racket. The DMK has attacked the ruling AIADMK alleging the latter's role in silencing the investigation. The five suspects, out of which four accused were arrested under assault case are lodged in the Coimbatore prison.

