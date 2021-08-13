MLA Akhil Gogoi Slams Newly Passed Cattle Preservation Bill; Calls It 'most Communal Law'

Assam assembly just passed The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill in the legislative assembly on Friday. The bill replaces the existing Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950. Member of Assam Legislative Assembly, Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi while opposing the bill called it a 'black day' for Assam.

Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma asserted a complete ban on the sale and purchase of beef or non-beef products in areas, predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non-beef-eating communities on Friday. While he introduced The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, he suggested that this bill gave more clarity to the previous one which was constructed under Congress's rule in the state.

Akhil Gogoi who launched his own political outfit, Raijor Dal, stated that the bill passed at the legislative assembly today was very communal. He added, "This is a communal bill, we opposed the bill, we demanded a select committee to be formed and screening on the bill, we have walked out of the session. This is the most communal bill in Assam History. This bill is anti-Muslim, It will be harm indigenous people, rural people and the economy, we will not accept the bill and will fight against this bill."

Assam iterates on the specifications of the bill

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while passing the bill on the first day of the assembly, made it very clear that an intervening period of 30 days was open for the bill. He mentioned, "We are ready to accept all the amendments and even took a couple of them. Our cattle bill is nothing but an improvement of the bill by Congress. He even added, "You have to respect the sensitivity of the non-beef eating community. In UP there is a total prohibition. We have regulated consumption. In Assam 36% of people are beef-eating and transport of beef will be allowed with proper government passes."

Bill's suggestions and punishments upon violation

The bill states that a cow cannot be slaughtered regardless of age, a departure from the 1950 Act which allowed cattle slaughter “over 14 years of age” or those “unfit for work”. However, it retains the provision that stipulates obtaining an approval certificate from a veterinarian for the slaughter of all cattle, other than cows. The Bill additionally barred inter-state transport of cattle too, from, and through the state of Assam without valid documents. The government’s intent behind the Bill is also to check cattle smuggling to Bangladesh, with whom Assam shares a 263-kilometre-long border. On violation of the Bill, a jail term of a minimum of three years which shall be further extendable up to eight years and a fine of Rs. 3 lakh could be imposed on the accused. The offender could be charged with either one or both. The punishment would be doubled for repeated offenders.

Image: ANI