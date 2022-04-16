MLA Ravi Rana Challenges CM Uddhav Thackeray To Read Hanuman Chalisa Amid Loudspeaker Row

As the row over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s loudspeakers ban continues to escalate, independent MLA Ravi Rana on Saturday created a stir after, he challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to read Hanuman Chalisa at his residence. Amid MNS' claim to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, Rana said that he would go with his followers to read Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree if, CM Thackarey failed to do so.

Amid the loudspeakers ban, independent MLA Ravi Rana has caused a further stir, by claiming that they were now distributing loudspeakers in temples to play Hanuman Chalisa aloud. “Today we are distributing loudspeakers in Ram temples and Hanuman temples,” he said. Rana claimed that the speakers will be used to play Hanuman Chalisa at the temples as today marks Hanuman Jayanti.

Challenging the CM to read the payer at his residence, Rana said, “CM Uddhav Thackeray should read Hanuman Chalisa in Matoshree. The whole of Maharashtra is facing trouble and the CM should read Hanuman Chalisa to resolve this. If he doesn't read it, then we will go to Matoshree. We will read Hanuman Chalisa in Matoshree if CM doesn't.” Following this, Shiv Sena leaders and workers have now come forward to slam MLA Rana and his comments.

MNS threatens back PFI amid loudspeaker row

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party chief Raj Thackeray is set to perform a Maha Arti today to mark Hanuman Jayanti. This comes after the Popular front of India (PFI) on Friday issued an open threat over the demands of a ban on loudspeakers atop mosques made by the MNS chief. Following this, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has now confirmed the Arti and said that the threats from PFI ‘don’t make any difference’.

Ahead of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s 'Maha Arti' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Sandeep Deshpande slammed the PFI and said that the party will go ahead with its demands to ban loudspeakers at mosques. “The PFI threats don’t make a difference. We have not threatened anyone,” Deshpande said while speaking about the open threat issued by PFI Mumbra President Matin Shekhani against the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. “We will create trouble if any of our workers is touched and the Maharashtra government will be responsible for this,” Deshpande told Republic. “The state government should take action against PFI,” he added.

Furthermore, he said that the loudspeakers ultimatum announced by Raj Thackeray will go through. “We are giving an ultimatum till 3rd May. If our ultimatum is not followed, we will play Hanuman Chalisa. I appeal to other parties also to join us in the Hanuman Chalisa campaign,” he said, reiterating the MNS' decision to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques.

Image: ANI