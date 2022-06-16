MLC Polls: Bombay HC To Deliver Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's Bail Pleas Verdict On June 17

The Bombay High Court reserved its orders while hearing the bail pleas of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday, June 16. The court is expected to pronounce its final verdict on Friday, June 17. Earlier, both the politicians from Maharashtra had filed bail pleas so that they can cast their vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections scheduled for June 20.

Hearing the case, the Bombay High Court asked the Enforcement Directorate whether disallowing them from casting their votes will mean injustice to people.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, bail pleas of both Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh were rejected by the Mumbai court when they had sought permission to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The final verdict on the latest bail pleas is expected to be delivered around 2.30 p.m. on June 17. Both the leaders belong to the same political party, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is in power in Maharashtra under the coalition of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The leaders are both under custody over different charges of money laundering.

MLC elections

In the legislative council election on June 20, 11 candidates are running for 10 seats. Former minister Sadabhau Khot and NCP leader Shivajirao Garje have withdrawn their nominations for the elections, according to a recent update. The incumbent government under the alliance of MVA consisting of Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, have each announced two candidates, while the opposition BJP has fielded five candidates in the state.

The biggest individual party, BJP seems confident about winning the MLC polls, especially after a victory in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls. As it did in the Rajya Sabha election, the BJP expects MNS' backing. The fifth candidate will need an extra 11 votes to win, which the BJP would be confident of obtaining because of its efforts to obtain the support of Independents and MPs from smaller parties and the MVA.

The BJP has fielded Pravin Darekar, Shrikant Bharatiya, Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre, and Prasad Lad. While the Shiv Sena has chosen Sachin Ahir and Aamasha Padvi as its candidates. NCP has pitched Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse for the MLC polls. Chandrakant Handore and Bhai Jagtap are contesting for the Congress party.