MNM Ally Sarath Kumar & Wife Radikaa Sentenced To One-year Jail Term In Cheque Fraud Case

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) alliance partner and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) leader Sarath Kumar and his wife Radikaa have been sentenced to a one-year jail term under a cheque fraud case. The case was filed by Radiance Media Private Ltd against Magic Frames Company, in which Sarath Kumar and his wife are partners with Listin Stephen, had borrowed Rs 1.50 crore from the former and had issued two cheques while Sarath Kumar had also taken a loan of Rs 50 lakh from the company. The actor couple have now moved a special court to seek the suspension of the sentence and orders are expected to be passed soon in the matter.

AISMK exits NDA, joins hands with Kamal Haasan's MNM

Earlier in February, former AIADMK ally AISMK exited the NDA alliance ahead of the polls after the ruling party did not approach them regarding seat-sharing talks. Sarath Kumar instead joined hands with Paarivendhar's IJK following which he met Kamal Haasan to discuss the possibilities of an alliance. Sarath Kumar had claimed that he had a percentage of vote bank in his favour and announced his decision to move on from the alliance with AIADMK as he received no word from the ruling party thus far. MNM allotted 40 seats each to Sarath Kumar's AISMK and Paarivendhar's IJK while allotting itself 154 seats. Elections were held in a single phase in Tamil Nadu, with polling of votes concluding on April 6.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.