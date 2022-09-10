MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Joins Mumbai Beach Cleanathon Post Ganpati Immersion

As the 10-day Ganesh festival came to an end on Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray took part in the 'Aapla Samudrak Kinara, Aapta Responsibilities' (Our Beach, Our Responsibility) cleanliness campaign.

On Saturday morning, President of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena Amit Thackeray with several other MNS workers arrived at Dadar Chowpatty and conducted a cleanliness drive after Ganpati immersion on the second day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Amit Thackeray along with many environmentalists cleaned the beach by picking up the remains of Ganesha idols rooted in the sand and Nirmalya on the Dadar beach. As part of this campaign, the remnants of Ganesha idols that came ashore were collected and handed over to the local administration.

Along with Amit Thackeray, party vice-president Yashwant Killedar and leaders Nitin Sardesai and Sandeep Deshpande also contributed to the beach clean-up campaign. Several students of IES Modern English School in Mumbai also took part in the drive.

The campaign was carried out by MNS workers on the beaches of Girgaon, Dadar, Mahim, Bandra, Juhu, Versova, Aksa in Mumbai, Uran, Varsoli, Nagaon, Alibag, Murud in Raigad district and Mandvi in ​​Ratnagiri.

Mumbaikars join hands to clean beaches post Ganpati immersion

After Ganapati immersion, NGOs, political parties are coming forward to clean the beaches in Mumbai. Divyaj Foundation has launched Juhu Beach Cleanliness Mission after Ganesh visarjan. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amrita Fadnavis, actor Anupam Kher, actress Parineeti Chopra along with various BJP leaders took up the Juhu beach cleaning campaign.

Notably, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of idols of the deity at various locations in the city by setting up inspection towers and appointing lifeguards, among other things.

Images: Twitter@mnsadhikrut