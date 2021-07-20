Monsoon Session: MoS Ajay Bhatt Condemns Opposition Ruckus In Parliament, Urges 'decorum'

Day 1 of the monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday in a chaotic manner as the Opposition tried to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempts to introduce his new council of ministers. Reacting to the event, Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday said that what happened in the House was ‘sad’. Bhatt also urged all MPs to respect the decorum and let the ‘House run smoothly’.

Expressing his views on the events that took place on the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Ajay Bhatt said, “Sad with what happened yesterday. The newly-appointed ministers could not be introduced because of Opposition ruckus (in Rajya Sabha). This forum is to put forth views in line with House decorum. I urge all MPs to let the House run smoothly.”

Sad with what happened yesterday. The newly-appointed ministers could not be introduced because of Opposition ruckus (in Rajya Sabha). This forum is to put forth views in line with House decorum. I urge all MPs to let the House run smoothly: Ajay Bhatt, MoS for Tourism pic.twitter.com/R4XR2AF7dY — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Earlier, Union ministers including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal had all expressed their reaction to the events of the day. While Scindia slammed the Opposition for causing the ruckus in the House, Rajnath Singh pointed out that it was ‘an unhealthy practice’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his ‘disappointment' over the disruptive events that took place on Monday.

Expected an atmosphere of enthusiasm: PM Modi

Addressing the Monsoon session of the parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he had hoped for an 'atmosphere of enthusiasm'. PM Modi claimed said, given that so many new Ministers from the Dalit and tribal community were joining the House, all MPs should have supported the introduction procedure. The PMs remarks came after the Congress and SAD MPs disrupted his speech during the introduced the new Council of Ministers which features a record-breaking representation of OBCs, Dalits, and women.

Monsoon session commences

The monsoon session of the parliament commenced on July 19 and carried on with the proceedings amidst agitation from the Opposition. Ahead of the discussions, PM Modi had addressed the media and had made it clear that the government is ready to answer all the questions raised in the House. He also encouraged MPs to question and respond in a peaceful manner. However, the Opposition began sloganeering in the House over issues like rising fuel prices and the COVID situation. Both, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha opened to a chaotic atmosphere. The session which comes after the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in 2020 will be held with 19 days of business till August 13.

IMAGE: ANI