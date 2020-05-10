'Monsoon Session Of Parliament To Be Held As Per Schedule': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament will be held as per the schedule and there are no plans to postpone it, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday, amid concerns that the Coronavirus pandemic may delay its start. Last year, the Monsoon Session ran between June 20 and August 7.

"The upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament will be held as per schedule. Till now, there are no plans to postpone the session. The decision will be taken as per the situation at that time," Om Birla told news agency ANI.

READ | Set Up Control Rooms In Assemblies For Better Coordination Between States In COVID-19 Fight: Birla

MPs acted well

Birla, on whose initiative a control room was set up in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for better coordination between states in helping people, said this experiment turned out to be very successful as elected representatives from different states got in touch with each other and helped people from their respective constituencies who are stuck in other places.

“MPs cutting across party lines reached out to people and helped them during this pandemic-forced lockdown. They should be praised and I thank them,” he said.

READ | Om Birla: Control Room For Information Exchange Between MPs, MLAs On COVID-19 Soon

Effective response from the government

Om Birla also heaped praised on the Narendra Modi government for effectively handling the crisis saying that the leadership of the country got support from people and it also responded back by proactively handling the situation and working as per their expectations.

“Alongside the national leadership, chief ministers of various states have also very diligently handled the situation,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Om Birla Urges People's Representatives To Work Collectively To Thwart COVID-19 Pandemic

READ | Next Session Of Parliament Depends On Ground Situation: M Venkaiah Naidu