Om Birla Urges People's Representatives To Work Collectively To Thwart COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic compelling the government to impose a 21-day nationwide lockdown, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Friday had a telephonic conversation with the officers of legislative assemblies to discuss the prevailing crisis. Taking to Twitter, he emphasized that the role of people's representatives in containing the infection is important.

Spoke to the Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies on phone & discussed the prevailing COVID-19 crisis. Emphasized that the role of people's representatives in containing the infection is important & urged them to work collectively to thwart the spread of the pandemic. — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 3, 2020

Om Birla endorses PM Modi's call of '9 pm - 9 min'

In another tweet, he also highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for lighting candles, diya, torches or mobile phone flashlights for showing the collective determination during the dark times and urged everyone to spread the light while maintaining social distancing protocol.

Let us spread, while maintaining social distance, light on 5th of April by lighting candles & lamps or by using mobile flashlights. This would not only reflect our collective determination but also let the world know that we stand together in these dark times.#IndiaFightsCorona — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) April 3, 2020

PM Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

