Om Birla Urges People's Representatives To Work Collectively To Thwart COVID-19 Pandemic

General News

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla spoke with the officers of legislative assemblies to discuss the prevailing crisis

Coronavirus

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic compelling the government to impose a 21-day nationwide lockdown, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Friday had a telephonic conversation with the officers of legislative assemblies to discuss the prevailing crisis. Taking to Twitter, he emphasized that the role of people's representatives in containing the infection is important.

Om Birla endorses PM Modi's call of '9 pm - 9 min'

In another tweet, he also highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for lighting candles, diya, torches or mobile phone flashlights for showing the collective determination during the dark times and urged everyone to spread the light while maintaining social distancing protocol.

PM Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

First Published:
